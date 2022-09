Chidera Uzo-Diribe is closing in on the biggest recruiting win in his young coaching career.

His arrival in Athens kickstarted Georgia's recruitment of 2023 five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba.The past seven months have seen the Bulldogs go from the fringe of M'Pemba's recruitment to one of the favorites for the top player at his position.

With M'Pemba nearing a decision, Georgia sits in great position with the star prospect at IMG Academy.