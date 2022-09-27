So far, Stetson Bennett’s stint as the holder on field goals and extra points has gone on without a hitch.

However, that does not mean he and kicker Jack Podlesny aren’t putting in a lot of work to make sure their chemistry stays that way.

“I think we’re still figuring it out,” Podlesny said after practice Tuesday. “I’ll grab him after practice everyday … you can never get comfortable; you’ve always got to get the reps.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said Bennett was the easy choice for the job.

"He was the best one to hold. He played baseball in high school, and the kicker wanted him,” Smart said. “We don't have holder tryouts. We just get the best one, and we felt like he was the best one to do it."

Fortunately, practice had made perfect; almost.

Podlesny is 20 of 20 on extra points and converted 8 of his 9 field goal attempts, each with Bennett doing the holding.

“It’s (the chemistry) definitely improved since the season started,” Podlesny said. “I’ve got to out a lot of trust I him now.”

That was not always the case.

“At the beginning of the spring when I was told Stetson was going to be holding for me, and I was like hmmm, OK,” Podlesny recalled. “Jake (Camarda) had held for me since my freshman year and did a great job; there was nobody better. This spring was tough having to trust him; there wasn’t much trust in the spring. But over this summer, we put in the work and early in August, got in even more work."

Smart said he’s been pleased with the job Podlesny has done.

"He's been so consistent. We hate that we have had to kick as many as we've had. That's been the Achilles heel of our offense. We may not punt, but we kick a lot of field goals. It's fun for Pod, but it's not fun for the rest of us,” Smart said. “That's been one of the areas that we have targeted to get better at coming off of last year, and it's really great to have Pod. The reliability and the consistency that he has played with has been great, but the hope is you don't have to rely on him all the time because you score touchdowns."