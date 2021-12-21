The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart respects Jim Harbaugh's coaching style

Here is the Dec. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Respect for Harbaugh The Orange Bowl will mark the first time that Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh will cross paths for a football game. Over the years, Smart said he’s admired the way Harbaugh’s Michigan plays approach the game. "I don’t think I’ve ever gone against Jim. He was in the NFL for a while, Stanford, I don’t think we crossed paths in terms of a game,” Smart said. “But I have a lot of respect for the way his team plays. They are physical. They like to bludgeon.” Smart said he can certainly relate to the physicality Michigan plays with. “I have an appreciation for that physicality, because you might play a game that comes down to the last possession. There’s times where you have to run the ball to end the game,” Smart said. “They’ve been able to do that really successfully this year. They're also explosive—they can throw it. They’ve got two quarterbacks that are effective. They do a great job.”

Injury update With 27 days separating the SEC Championship and Orange Bowl, Georgia received a significant amount of time for its players to heal up. This has allowed for safety Christopher Smith (knee) and left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) to improve their health considerably in preparation for Michigan. “Both Chris and Jamaree have been practicing," Smart said. "Chris has been a little more limited in terms of volume, but he’s practiced each and every day. He’s done a great job.” Smart noted that running back Kendall Milton (knee) is expected to play. While receiver George Pickens (knee) continues to improve, Smart cautioned that he won’t be 100 percent for the College Football Playoff. “We see him every day in practice, and he’s working back to get that way, but he’s not there (100 percent). Nobody is,” Smart said. “There’s no person on earth who comes back from an ACL and back out there running the same speeds, the same confidence and breaks that you would usually have. He continues to get better.” Preparing for Hutchinson Smart doesn’t believe anyone the Bulldogs have played previously compares to Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. This season Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, has totaled 58 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. "You measure a man by how he strikes and the physicality and toughness and want-to he has," Smart said. "That’s obvious. We’ve talked repeatedly to our players about strain. Nothing casual, but there’s not going to be anything casual about this game. It’s going to be about strain and physicality, which he prides himself on and does a tremendous job." Rumors vs. Facts

Hoops: Newcomers step up In Georgia’s 85-79 win over Western Carolina, the Bulldogs received some important contributions from Noah Baumann and Dalen Ridgnal. Ridgnal scored 10 points and Baumann totaled 11 rebounds. Both were needed as Georgia continues to adjust with Jailyn Ingram out for the year with a torn ACL. “We’re a little makeshift right now. But to win the game, it’s not important who we’re playing; it’s important that we found a way to win the game,” Crean said. “That’s what we have to do to build some confidence.” Another early enrollee arriving for bowl practices

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbSB0b2xkIEd1bm5lciBTdG9ja3RvbiB3aWxsIGpvaW4gaGlzIG5l dyB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMgYXQgR2VvcmdpYSBvbiBUdWVzZGF5IHRvIHdvcmsgb3V0 IHdpdGggdGhlIHRlYW0gYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBCdWxsZG9ncyBoZWFkIGRvd24g dG8gTWlhbWkgZm9yIHRoZSBPcmFuZ2UgQm93bC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbnRo b255IERhc2hlciAoQEFudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNDczMDgyMTM5 Mjk3OTkyNzA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Outside the Vent Alabama reinstates old Covid-19 protocols amid Omicron’s surge. Iowa’s center donated $30,000 in NIL earnings to a children’s hospital. Six notable prospects who signed late in the early signing period. About JFQ Lending