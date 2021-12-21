The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart respects Jim Harbaugh's coaching style
Here is the Dec. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Respect for Harbaugh
The Orange Bowl will mark the first time that Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh will cross paths for a football game. Over the years, Smart said he’s admired the way Harbaugh’s Michigan plays approach the game.
"I don’t think I’ve ever gone against Jim. He was in the NFL for a while, Stanford, I don’t think we crossed paths in terms of a game,” Smart said. “But I have a lot of respect for the way his team plays. They are physical. They like to bludgeon.”
Smart said he can certainly relate to the physicality Michigan plays with.
“I have an appreciation for that physicality, because you might play a game that comes down to the last possession. There’s times where you have to run the ball to end the game,” Smart said. “They’ve been able to do that really successfully this year. They're also explosive—they can throw it. They’ve got two quarterbacks that are effective. They do a great job.”
Injury update
With 27 days separating the SEC Championship and Orange Bowl, Georgia received a significant amount of time for its players to heal up. This has allowed for safety Christopher Smith (knee) and left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) to improve their health considerably in preparation for Michigan.
“Both Chris and Jamaree have been practicing," Smart said. "Chris has been a little more limited in terms of volume, but he’s practiced each and every day. He’s done a great job.”
Smart noted that running back Kendall Milton (knee) is expected to play.
While receiver George Pickens (knee) continues to improve, Smart cautioned that he won’t be 100 percent for the College Football Playoff.
“We see him every day in practice, and he’s working back to get that way, but he’s not there (100 percent). Nobody is,” Smart said. “There’s no person on earth who comes back from an ACL and back out there running the same speeds, the same confidence and breaks that you would usually have. He continues to get better.”
Preparing for Hutchinson
Smart doesn’t believe anyone the Bulldogs have played previously compares to Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. This season Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, has totaled 58 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
"You measure a man by how he strikes and the physicality and toughness and want-to he has," Smart said. "That’s obvious. We’ve talked repeatedly to our players about strain. Nothing casual, but there’s not going to be anything casual about this game. It’s going to be about strain and physicality, which he prides himself on and does a tremendous job."
Rumors vs. Facts
Hoops: Newcomers step up
In Georgia’s 85-79 win over Western Carolina, the Bulldogs received some important contributions from Noah Baumann and Dalen Ridgnal. Ridgnal scored 10 points and Baumann totaled 11 rebounds.
Both were needed as Georgia continues to adjust with Jailyn Ingram out for the year with a torn ACL.
“We’re a little makeshift right now. But to win the game, it’s not important who we’re playing; it’s important that we found a way to win the game,” Crean said. “That’s what we have to do to build some confidence.”
Another early enrollee arriving for bowl practices
Outside the Vent
Alabama reinstates old Covid-19 protocols amid Omicron’s surge.
Iowa’s center donated $30,000 in NIL earnings to a children’s hospital.
Six notable prospects who signed late in the early signing period.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!