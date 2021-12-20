Georgia News and Notes

Smart mum on any first-team reps for Daniels

As expected, Kirby Smart did not go into much detail when asked about his team’s plans at quarterback for the Orange Bowl against Michigan. Although Stetson Bennett continues to prep as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 quarterback, Smart was asked if backup JT Daniels was also receiving reps with the first team. “We don’t disclose that information,” Smart said. “We just talk about who is doing their job, and all four of those guys have been doing a tremendous job.” Smart has been steadfast with a standard answer whenever asked about his quarterbacks. Monday was no exception. “Brock (Vandagriff) has been doing a tremendous job giving us a good picture on the scout team end,” Smart said. “Stetson and JT are really doing a good job simulating the offense that Coach (Todd) Monken wants. Like I talk about all the time, we’re going to play the guy who gives us the best chance to win." Smart continued: "I’m really proud of how both those guys have practiced. We’ve done four or five camp-type practices, and two which have been really focused on Michigan-type practices. Both guys, Stetson and JT, have been really good in terms of being locked in and focused on what we need to be focused on.” This wasn’t the only quarterback question Smart was asked. Later during the 15-minute Zoom, Smart was quizzed about Daniels in light of his early-season injuries. Could Daniels perform at last year’s level if called upon? “JT’s done a tremendous job in all our practices, and all our work on being able to be effective, and understand what we have to do offensively, and of making decisions,” Smart said. “We get to see him go, sometimes against the two defense, sometimes against the one defense, depending on what we’re working on. And he’s done a good job of doing that.”

Smart confident team will handle its business

Typically, bowls are just as much about having fun in the days leading up to the contest as actually winning the game. Although the fact Georgia’s Orange Bowl date with Michigan is also a College Football Playoff semifinal, the stakes are higher than they ordinarily would be. Still, Smart wants his Bulldogs to enjoy the position they've achieved. “The fun is in the preparation. The fun is in the atmosphere you get to play in. When you talk about the CFP, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Smart said. “No matter where you’re playing. If you’re playing in the playoffs, you’ve got a grand opportunity.” Being that his team consists largely of experienced players, Smart thinks his team can do both. “We’ve got a very mature team. We’ve got great leaders. I have full faith and confidence that our guys are going to be able to handle it the right way,” Smart said. “They’re also going to be down there for almost a week. So, it’s not to think if we were having a game here, and it was a big game in Athens. They all prepare different ways and spend their time in different locations. I’ve got a lot of confidence that the seniors and the older players will have a good time and a good experience, and when it’s time to be focused, be focused.”

No messages needed

Smart said he does not need to offer any magic words to fire up his team for its semifinal game against Michigan. At least, not yet. "The messaging doesn't start right away. I think you guys probably want messaging and want to build it up,” Smart said. “But we're trying to make sure we're focusing on us and fundamentals and why are we here.” Smart said the focus thus far has been inward. “We’ve done a lot of work in terms of conditioning, lifting, trying to improve the depth of our roster,” he said. “There's a lot of things going on, but we're really at the second or third practice into Michigan in terms of detail and making sure they understand the intensity with which they're going to have to play. They do a tremendous job of that."

Early enrollees off to a good start

Smart said the six early enrollees who have joined the Bulldogs for bowl practice are off to a quick start.

"Those guys have been great. They work really hard. They're really positive. They jumped right in. Our players have embraced them,” Smart said. “We appreciate them doing that, because we're not really doing it for their development as much as their exposure. They're able to provide depth at some positions that maybe we were down on because of injuries.” UGASports has confirmed that Mykel Williams, Oscar Delp, Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks, De’Nylon Morrissette, and Cedric Washington are currently working out with the team. Early enrollees are neither allowed to travel with the team to bowl practice, nor play in the game. However, getting a jump on their collegiate careers in practice certainly does not hurt. “They give the scout team a much better picture. Somebody commented on what good kids they were in terms of doing their check-in, doing the process, their physicals, and all the things they have to go through to be able to do it,” Smart said. “A lot of kids don't want to do it because it’s a pain in the butt to go through all that in such a short amount of time—really just to get two or three practices in. But it's important to them to do it. They've done a great job."

Respect for Harbaugh