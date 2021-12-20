Bulldogs preparing for Michigan's 'freaky' Aidan Hutchinson

"I don’t think we’ve faced anybody like him," Smart said. "He’s different. His length, his desire, and his want to are freaky."

All that adds up to a massive challenge for Georgia's offensive line as they prepare to battle the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve.

His measurables are off the charts. But the thing that made Hutchinson a Heisman finalist, at least according to Smart, is how hard he plays on every single down.

Even playing in the mighty SEC, Kirby Smart said his team hasn't faced a player like Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson this season.

Hutchinson has been one of the most dominant players in college football in 2021. He ended the regular season with 58 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, he's a prototypical pass-rushing defensive end. Hutchinson's physical traits are elite, but that's not what makes him special to Smart.

"You measure a man by how he strikes and the physicality and toughness and want-to he has," Smart said. "That’s obvious. We’ve talked repeatedly to our players about strain. Nothing casual, but there’s not going to be anything casual about this game. It’s going to be about strain and physicality, which he prides himself on and does a tremendous job."

That's a hard thing to simulate for a scout team. Junior tight end John FitzPatrick said freshmen Marlin Dean and Chaz Chambliss have been the two main players acting as Hutchinson in practice.

Redshirt sophomore right tackle Warren McClendon has seen Hutchinson's effort on film. He's embracing the challenge of going against a Heisman finalist and one of the most high-profile defensive players in the country.

"It’s definitely always a motivation, going against a good player," McClendon said. "With him having that spotlight, you know you have to prepare for him and put in that extra work to be ready."

Containing Hutchinson will be vital for the Bulldogs if they hope to advance to the national championship game. If he's up to his usual game-wrecking tricks, the Georgia offense will be operating behind the chains all night.

How the Bulldogs handle Hutchinson will be a strong indicator of how the contest will shape up.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for our offense to go against the likes of their defense," Smart said. "But it’s also going to take a lot of hard work and toughness to persevere through the game and match that intensity the entire game."