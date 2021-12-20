Newcomers step up for Bulldogs

Tom Crean admits his Georgia basketball team was not the most confident group heading into Monday night’s game against Western Carolina.

For much of the contest, it showed.

The Southern Conference Catamounts gave the Bulldogs more of a game than most anticipated, before Georgia finished strong to pull out an 85-79 win.

“We’re a little makeshift right now. But to win the game, it’s not important who we’re playing; it’s important that we found a way to win the game,” Crean said. “That’s what we have to do to build some confidence.”

It’s easy to see why Crean felt this way.

After losing Jailyn Ingram to a season-ending ACL, the Bulldogs appeared lost during Saturday’s 80-67 defeat to George Mason.

Monday, a couple of players Crean hoped would step up, did so.

Noah Baumman started in Ingram’s customary four spot and pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds, while junior college transfer Dalen Ridgnal scored a season-high 10 points. He came one rebound short (nine) of having his first double-double as a Bulldog.

When he signed with Georgia out of Cowley Junior College, it was hoped Ridgnal would give the Bulldogs an immediate offensive and rebounding boost. However, injuries he suffered while still at Cowley slowed his progress his Athens. It’s only been recently that the athletic 6-foot-7, 220-pound Ridgnal has begun to feel like his old self.

“He has improved more the last five days than he has in five months,” Crean said. “It’s because of that confidence. The injury really set him back. It set him back mobility-wise, contact-wise, all those things. I think Dalen would have been fine if he'd been fully healthy.”