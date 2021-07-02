The Daily Recap: Kendall Milton will be 'hard to keep off the field'

Here is the July 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Milton, Jones impressed in limited snaps

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins wrote about five players who missed the cut in their top returning players story, which was based off of their Pro Football Focus grades. However, due to these particular players not playing enough snaps, they didn’t qualify for the prior story.

One of the players included in Wednesday’s post was running back Kendall Milton, who figures to be in for a big sophomore season. When he was on the field, he posted a 70.1 overall grade from PFF.

“Few players are generating as much offseason buzz as Kendall Milton,” Young wrote. “Plays like the one above showed the potential Milton has with a special combination of speed and power. Milton played in seven games and tallied 193 yards on 35 carries. As long as he remains healthy, he is expected to be one of Georgia's primary playmakers for 2021.

“Nick Chubb-esque,” Rollins wrote. “That was the look and style Kendall Milton provided in glimpses during his freshman campaign that saw him play 69 total snaps. Of his 188 yards (on 35 attempts), 123 came after contact as he forced 11 missed tackles. Milton is another player who's going to be hard to keep off the field on a more consistent basis this fall.”

Another player Young and Rollins included was offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who only saw 25 snaps in 2020. However, on those snaps, Jones graded at a 90.3.

“The talent and size of Broderick Jones is unquestioned,” Young wrote. “The only unknown with him is sample size. Jones played in the latter parts of the games against South Carolina and Missouri. He enters his redshirt-freshman season very much in the mix for playing time and in the starter's competition at tackle.”

“Jones played in 25 total snaps against the Gamecocks and Tigers, run-blocking on 24 of those 25 snaps, and dominated in his limited time,” Rollins wrote. “As Dayne mentions, the size and athletic tools are in place. Can he be an opening game starter against Clemson at one of the tackle positions? My bet would be yes.”

Twitter battle for Delp

Recently, tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) has seen the Georgia and South Carolina fan bases try to one-up each other on Twitter with how much they want him to attend their school.

Jed May caught up with Delp, who said it has been great to see the passion displayed by the programs’ fan bases when it comes to his recruiting decision.

"They keep going on and on and it's super fun to watch," Delp said. "Both have had some great things to say."

Ems has a private workout with UGA coaches

Offensive tackle Brannon Ems (Thunderridge/Highlands Ranch, Colo.) remembers being in the crowd when his home-state Colorado Buffaloes hosted Georgia in a game back in 2010. He was in attendance as a young child to cheer on his brother Raleigh, who was then a walk-on at Colorado.

Even though Colorado won that day, the Georgia fans poured in made it a unique game day experience he could never forget. Fast forward almost 11 years later and Ems was given the opportunity to partake in a private workout with UGA offensive line coach Matt Luke. Ems impressed and is now awaiting word if he’ll receive a scholarship offer or not.

In addition to his skill set, Ems’ size at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds is something that the UGA coaches certainly like.

"I overheard a coach say, 'That's a massive human being,'" Ems said. "Another coach looked at my dad and said, 'Just wait until he's with us for two years—you won't recognize him.'"

Green discusses UGA offer

Class of 2023 defensive end Stephiylan Green (Rome/Rome, Ga.) received his first scholarship offer seven days ago from Georgia. Green said he camped at UGA with his Rome teammates and caught defensive line coach Tray Scott’s eye before being an extended an offer.

"We did drills and then we did one on ones at the camp," Green said. "Then after that, they gathered us all up and they called up the best. The coaches called me and another person—I think he was already on the visit to Georgia. After they had brought me up, Coach Scott said I was good and then he took me around, and stuff like that."

Meyer recaps visit

Place-kicker Chase Meyer (Mater Dei/Santa Ana, Calif.) visited Georgia’s campus on June 18 and came away impressed with what he saw.

"I really enjoyed the city, the school and the entire staff," Meyer said. "They really made me feel a part of the family. I love the culture and the brotherhood they have going on there."

Interestingly enough, Meyer attends the high school that quarterback JT Daniels went to. Meyer said he was able to connect with Daniels, who spoke highly of the university.

"JT was telling me how great it is," Meyer said. "Especially being one of the few Cali guys on the roster, he told me they take great care of him."

Scouting Missouri

Anthony Dasher spoke with PowerMizzou.com’s Mitchell Forde about how Missouri is expected to look this upcoming season. Forde gave his opinion on how he thought head coach Eli Drinkwitz handled his first season in 2020.

"Overall, I thought Drinkwitz and his staff exceeded expectations in year one. They got dealt a tough hand taking over for a fired coach and having to replace a starting quarterback all while navigating a pandemic that resulted in the cancelation of spring practices and most of summer workouts, then you throw in the all-SEC schedule and drawing Alabama and LSU out of the west. I predicted Missouri to be 2-8, maybe 3-7 last season. It wasn't a perfect year by any means — the Tigers got blown out by Tennessee and Mississippi State, two bad teams, and their five losses came by an average of 24 points — but I was impressed by the 5-5 record. I think that result, combined with Drinkwitz's energetic personality and his recruiting success so far, has the Missouri fanbase more excited about the direction of the program than it's been since at least 2015."

Potential NIL impact in the SEC

Blayne Gilmer opined about what name, image and likeness legislation and rules will mean across the SEC. Gilmer believes this major change to college athletics should benefit the mid-tier teams in the conference.

“Prospects that are of the high three-star, low four-star variety will be targeted by teams inside and out of the SEC trying to topple the perennial contenders,” Gilmer wrote. “Those are the players that provide quality depth and special teams monsters right away to programs like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Over time, those players become starters and fan favorites. Now, those players could go from being down the pecking order in a recruiting class for the elite programs to the top of the board for ascending or striving programs and with that could come more immediate NIL opportunities.

“In other words, why go sit behind talented players at Alabama when you can likely start at Kentucky? The former would be great for your development but the latter would help your marketability.”

Mark Richt revealed he has Parkinson’s