Brannon Ems surveyed the scene at Colorado's Folsom Field.

The calendar read October 3, 2010. Ems' brother Raleigh took the field as a walk-on for Colorado, as the Buffaloes hosted the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dawg fans flooded had the Boulder campus, splashing red on the black all over the beautiful golden canvas. Throughout the game, Georgia fans raucously supported their team, even in a losing effort.

Colorado won the game that night. Georgia, however, won Ems' heart.



