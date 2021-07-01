If any recruit in the country should feel wanted, it's 2022 tight end Oscar Delp.

The past several days have seen Georgia and South Carolina fans and players engage in a social media war for the West Forsyth High School product. In a world where Twitter is an increasingly popular recruiting tool, Delp has taken notice.

"They keep going on and on and it's super fun to watch," Delp said. "Both have had some great things to say."