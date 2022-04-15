The Daily Recap: Kelee Ringo has 'taken a good step'

Here is the April 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ringo’s next step

In an interview with 680 The Fan, head coach Kirby Smart lauded cornerback Kelee Ringo’s performance through the spring. Ringo recorded the game-sealing interception for a touchdown in the national championship against Alabama and received a lot of praise for the play.

However, Smart has been impressed with Ringo’s approach and ability to not let such a play go to his head.

“I think Kelee's taken a good step. You know, he's not let any of the accolades from the one play go to his head. He's realized he's got to develop and grow. I've seen him grow as a leader and really try to work at his trade,” Smart said. “As far as the other corner position, we've continued to work at that. We've got some guys competing for it, but we've got to continue to search.”

The G-Day Game will be a good start for the coaching staff when it comes to evaluating players who could potentially start opposite of Ringo. Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green are slated to get some quality reps.

As for the rest of the secondary, Smart knows he has to ensure safety and star are filled appropriately. With Christopher Smith and Dan Jackson dealing with injuries, David Daniel has received some extra work this spring.

“We're a work-in-progress, very similar to how we were last year in the secondary. We had to replace a lot of guys last year, and we were able to do that with a good front,” Smart said. “This year, we're going to have a lot of guys to replace in the secondary, and we've got to get better there."

Early enrollees to watch

Anthony Dasher listed five early enrollees fans should keep an eye on during Saturday’s G-Day Game.

The freshmen to watch:

• OL Earnest Greene III: We’ve heard positive rumblings about Greene for much of the spring. The California native has apparently made a positive impression, and from what we understand, the former four-star has already seen considerable work with the second unit. With Amarius Mims no longer with the program, look for Greene to get some reps Saturday as the No. 2 left tackle behind first-teamer Broderick Jones.

• TE Oscar Delp: Delp is in a stacked room, but with Darnell Washington (foot) and Brock Bowers (shoulder) out, he, along with Arik Gilbert and Brett Seither, has received an outsized number of the tight end reps. Bowers and Washington will be ready to go come fall, so Saturday could be Delp’s best opportunity to show what he can do.

• WR C.J. Smith: When talking to sources, Smith’s name is one we’ve heard mentioned more than once. Teammates and fellow speedster Arian Smith commented on him two weeks ago as someone who has already shown a knack for stretching the field. Although he’s still got much to learn, you can’t teach speed and Smith will no doubt be putting his on display Saturday.

• DE Mykel Williams: We haven’t heard a ton about Williams, but it’s going to be interesting to see how much the former five-star has progressed. Can he ultimately make an early impact? We’ll get our first look on Saturday.

• WR De’Nylon Morrissette: We mention Morrissette because when you talk to Georgia’s veteran receivers, his name is generally the first mentioned. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, teammates like the way the former South Cobb standout attacks the ball. He’s apparently relatively advanced as a route runner for a freshman.

Harkless’ workout video

Jed May told the story of how a workout video led to Georgia extending a scholarship offer to defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless (Lexington Catholic/Lexington, Ky.). Harkless’ coach Nathan McPeek posted the video on Twitter, which led to Georgia’s coaches wanting him to join the roster.

"Words can't explain," Harkless said. "It was most definitely extra motivation to keep grinding because you never know who's looking at you."

Does Georgia lead for Young?

Ryan Wright and Blayne Gilmer debated whether Georgia leads for running back Richard Young (Lehigh/Lehigh Acres, Fla.). Wright believes the Bulldogs do while Gilmer stated he doesn’t believe that’s the case at the moment.

"Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Clemson, Miami and Georgia are all wanting Richard Young in the worst way," Wright wrote. "The head coaches from each of the aforementioned teams have made their way to Lehigh to see him. On April 10, Young announced a top seven of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M; this feels like an SEC race with Alabama, Florida and Georgia heavily in the mix and the Aggies as that outside wildcard. The proof is out there with Alabama and Georgia, the unknowns hang with Florida and A&M. The Aggies signed Le’Veon Moss in 2022, Alabama took Jamarion Miller and Florida got Trevor Etienne. Competition is not a big thing for a guy like Young, but the only thing that might hurt Georgia are the two backs taken in the 2023 class, four-star Branson Robinson and three-star Andrew Paul. What Justice Haynes does, should he announce first, will influence what Young does.”

"Justice Haynes is the overall top priority for Georgia," Gilmer wrote. "With that said, the Dawgs are certainly pushing for Young and would love to bring in both if possible. Ohio State and Florida are pushing Georgia for Haynes as well as for Young. Alabama is also a strong presence in the recruitment of Young. Georgia is a strong contender, but at this time is not the leader for Young."

Baseball: Texas A&M defeats Georgia

Texas A&M upended Georgia 8-1 in the first of this week’s three-game series.

“We had our chances. I think the first four pitches we scored a run, they make two errors, and we don’t move a runner over,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It should have been 2-0 there but you’ve got to really credit him to have that happen to him. He didn’t let it bother him and really locked in. That’s the sign of a really good pitcher to not let things bother you.”

