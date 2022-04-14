How a workout video led to a UGA offer for Jamarrion Harkless
You never know who's watching.
That's the main thought defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless had after receiving his Georgia offer on Wednesday. Just 24 hours earlier, he had never heard from the Bulldogs or their coaching staff.
But one workout video posted by his head coach Nathan McPeek on Twitter changed everything. The 2023 defensive tackle from Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, now holds an offer from the Bulldogs.
