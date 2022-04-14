Fact or Fiction: Georgia is a leader for Richard Young
Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Gary Ferman of CaneSport.com, Zack Carpenter of ScarletAndGrayReport.com and Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com take on three college football recruiting topics to see if the question is FACT or FICTION.
*****
*****
1. Miami will sign three in-state prospects ranked inside the Rivals’ top 10 for the state of Florida
Wright’s take: FICTION. With the big three in Florida trying to reestablish themselves among college football’s elite, the Sunshine State is wide open for the pickings. Miami and Florida State missed out on top 10 in-state prospects with Florida signing safety Kamari Wilson. Georgia cleaned up landing Keithan Alexander, Jaheim Singletary, Marvin Jones Jr. and Daylen Everette. Jalen Brown is a strong possibility for Miami in the 2023 class, and Francis Mauigoa and Samuel M’Pemba are high on the Hurricanes. If Miami were to sign three, it would be those three.
Ferman’s take: FACT. Miami is in the mix for most of them, from Cormani McClain to Brandon Innis, to Samuel M'Pemba to Francis Mauigoa to Malik Bryant, Hykeem Williams and Jalen Brown. So let's go out on the limb and say that the Hurricanes land three of them. Brown is the most likely right now, but Miami is also doing well with M'Pemba and Mauigoa. Losing on any of those three would be a disappointment at this point.
*****
2. Ohio State will sign five or more Rivals250 prospects from Florida in the 2023 class.
Wright’s take: FACT. As it currently stands, the lowest-ranked Rivals250 prospect from Florida is running back Sedrick Irvin, rated No. 39 in-state. That gives Ohio State opportunities to ransack the territory for highly prized four-star prospects. Running back Mark Fletcher announcing on Tuesday could open the door for other American Heritage players such as Daemon Fagan and Brandon Inniss to follow suit. I would add receiver Carnell Tate to that mix and running back Cedric Baxter Jr. The Buckeyes are lining up for a big windfall out of Florida in the 2023 class.
Carpenter’s take: FACT. The Buckeyes made it a priority to attack the states of Florida and Georgia in this class. They have gotten off to a good start in Florida by landing commitments from safety Cedric Hawkins and running back Mark Fletcher, and they are far from finished. I really like where Ohio State stands with five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss following their visits in early April. I’m close to putting in FutureCasts for them to land at Ohio State but not quite yet. I’m closer to one for Tate, but I still think the Buckeyes will have to wait out Inniss’ visit to USC this summer. But they will get another chance to leave an impression when he visits Ohio State for a third time in the summer. At running back, I like Ohio State to land either Richard Young or Cedric Baxter Jr. I believe one of them will be a Buckeye and complete Ohio State’s goal of a two-back class.
*****
3. Georgia is a leader for 2023 RB Richard Young.
Wright’s take: FACT. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Clemson, Miami and Georgia are all wanting Richard Young in the worst way. The head coaches from each of the aforementioned teams have made their way to Lehigh to see him. On April 10, Young announced a top seven of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M; this feels like an SEC race with Alabama, Florida and Georgia heavily in the mix and the Aggies as that outside wildcard. The proof is out there with Alabama and Georgia, the unknowns hang with Florida and A&M. The Aggies signed Le’Veon Moss in 2022, Alabama took Jamarion Miller and Florida got Trevor Etienne. Competition is not a big thing for a guy like Young, but the only thing that might hurt Georgia are the two backs taken in the 2023 class, four-star Branson Robinson and three-star Andrew Paul. What Justice Haynes does, should he announce first, will influence what Young does.
Gilmer’s take: FICTION. Justice Haynes is the overall top priority for Georgia. With that said, the Dawgs are certainly pushing for Young and would love to bring in both if possible. Ohio State and Florida are pushing Georgia for Haynes as well as for Young. Alabama is also a strong presence in the recruitment of Young. Georgia is a strong contender, but at this time is not the leader for Young.