Smart on G-Day, transfer portal

Although he didn’t speak with local media in the week leading up to Saturday’s G-Day game, head coach Kirby Smart did conduct an interview with radio station 680 the Fan Thursday.

He touched on a number of topics, including a question regarding the transfer portal, apropos after former five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims entered his name Sunday afternoon.

While he did not mention Mims by name, Smart explained when it comes to “managing” the transfer portal, there’s really not a lot he can do.

"I don't know that there's a lot of managing it to it. I mean, kids make decisions based on what they feel like is best for them. There's not a lot you can control on that,” Smart said. “I really focus on the guys that are here that want to be part of our standard, be part of our organization and be part of the culture we've built. That has to sell itself, and I'm worried about the ones that want to be here, not the ones that don't.”

Smart also addressed the defensive line.

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt have all moved on, but so far Smart likes what he’s seen from some younger players attempting to fill their shoes.

“They are competing. Tray Scott does a tremendous job with them. I mean, some huge holes to fill. I think it's obvious to see that you're going to have three guys drafted out of that unit, and some guys that have been growing in the background,” Smart said. “Zion Logue's growing up. He's been in the program, he's developed, he's been in the weight room. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a guy that's growing and getting better. Chaz Chambliss is getting better, although we've got to create some depth at those positions. Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse are guys that have been working in the program behind those other guys silently so that they can get their opportunity. They've got to continue to get stronger and be able to play with really good stamina, but they're going to be good football players."

Smart said quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff continue to make strides.

“They've both grown immensely, and from start to finish. Gunner Stockton has, too. All those guys have shown a lot of promise,” Smart said. “I feel like that Carson and Brock have really moved in terms of their ability to make decisions to handle the offense, to handle everything that goes into being a quarterback with our offense, which is a lot of decision making, a lot of protection, a lot of communication. They’ve both done a really good job of getting better at that.”

Smart also said he’s pleased with the competition he’s seeing with the offensive line, despite some injuries and the loss of Mims, Clay Webb and Owen Condon to the transfer portal.

He believes new position coach Stacy Searels has also made a positive impact.

“Coach Searels has been able to bring a little new energy to those guys and new teaching. I think that's been important for those guys and the development of the rest of the group,” Smart said. “We've got 14-15 guys in that unit that are getting better day in and day out.”

Of the course, the secondary is getting to get a long look.

“I think Kelee's (Ringo) taken a good step. You know, he's not let any of the accolades from the one play go to his head. He's realized he's got to develop and grow. I've seen him grow as a leader and really try to work at his trade,” Smart said. “As far as the other corner position, we've continued to work at that. We've got some guys competing for it, but we've got to continue to search.”

At safety, Smart said Chris Smith and Dan Jackson have been battling injuries, but that’s opened the door for others like David Daniels to receive extra work.

“We're a work-in-progress, very similar to how we were last year in the secondary. We had to replace a lot of guys last year, and we were able to do that with a good front,” Smart said. “This year, we're going to have a lot of guys to replace in the secondary, and we've got to get better there."