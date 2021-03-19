UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kelee Ringo gets the green light

Here is the March 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ringo cleared to play

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury, has been cleared to return to football activities. Ringo, a former five-star recruit, was unable to play as a freshman following surgery to repair the injury.

Needless to say, Smart is glad Ringo is able to practice again.

"He's cleared to go and fortunate for us now, not fortunate then," Smart said. "He was able to get the repair done to get recovery time. But to think you're going to sit out and not go out there and go against a guy running 21, 22 miles an hour and just walk out there and go? Just because you're fast, that's not the case.”

Smart said Ringo is eager to make up for lost time.

“He's got a lot to learn in our system, and you know what? He's not shying away from it. I think there's been a lot of hype around Kelee, and I think for his sake, he has to work,” Smart said. “He has to decide that 'I'm going to work really hard, and I'm going to live up to my expectations and not everybody else's.”

Anderson getting a look at star

Adam Anderson is adding a position to his responsibilities on defense.

Smart revealed that Anderson, an outside linebacker who mostly saw rotational time in 2020, is also technically working with the secondary.

“Adam is not a normal outside backer. He does a lot of different things,” Smart said. “He’s playing nickel/star for us now. He still plays outside backer for us some on third down.”

This is something former UGA coach Jim Donnan revealed could happen on this week’s episode of UGASports Live.

Smart added that outside linebackers often have the same responsibilities of those who play star, which makes Anderson a good candidate for the spot.

“Basically, when you're an outside backer, you're a star. I know that's really complicated, but in a 3-4 system, you have two outside backers,” Smart said. “Well, every snap that we play a 3-4, we have a star who's an outside backer. So, Mark Webb was an outside backer on 50 percent of the snaps. Well, that's what Adam Anderson is.

“If you're going to rush him 50 percent of the time, would you rather rush Mark Webb or Adam Anderson? You have to build your defense around a structure of what you want to do. They both have great strengths, their strengths are different, and we think he can help us from a rush standpoint.”

Last season, Anderson recorded 6.5 sacks, which ranked second on the roster.

Carroll repping at cornerback

Freshman Lovasea Carroll has been working at cornerback in the early going of spring practice. A four-star prospect, Carroll was initially recruited to play running back. Depth at running back combined with a lack of numbers at cornerback forced Smart to make this early move.

It remains to be seen if it will stick.

“It’s experimental,” Smart said. “We recruited him as a running back; we’re really deep at the running back position. He’s probably going to be a factor on our team on special teams. We think he’s really fast; he’s embraced the position. He’s made some good plays; he’s made some bad plays.

"He’s not played this position, so to put him out there and put him on some experienced wideouts and guys who have played a lot of football, it’s probably not fair to him. But that’s how you grow, and that’s how you get better.”

This was also something Donnan predicted could happen on a late February episode of UGASports Live.

Baseball: Wagner ready for start against Tennessee

Freshman pitcher Luke Wagner will start Friday’s series opener against Tennessee. Wagner is getting the start because C.J. Smith is dealing with some arm soreness.

Fellow pitcher Ryan Webb is confident that Wagner will get the job done.

"When I first saw him in the fall, the thing that stood out to me was how calm he was," Webb. "Every time he went out, you got the same thing. He was very C.J.-like, where he didn't get too high and he didn't get too low. He's going to be perfect, because he doesn't let the moment get too big for him."

