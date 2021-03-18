Having a true freshman like Luke Wagner start Friday's SEC opener against Tennessee might seem like a tall chore.

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin and Ryan Webb don't see it that way. Instead, when the Bulldogs and Vols get underway Friday night at Foley Field (6 p.m.), both believe the Bulldogs will be in more than capable hands.

"When I first saw him in the fall, the thing that stood out to me was how calm he was," Webb said before practice on Friday. "Every time he went out, you got the same thing. He was very C.J. (Smith)-like, where he didn't get too high and he didn't get too low. He's going to be perfect, because he doesn't let the moment get too big for him."

Ironically, it's partly because of some arm soreness by Smith that Wager is receiving his Friday night opportunity. In four appearances thus far, the Pennsylvania native could not have done more.

In 12.2 innings, Wagner (3-0) has only allowed seven hits with nine strikeouts. Although his eight walks are a concern, his ERA coming in is a mere 0.71, and opposing hitters are batting just .167 against him.

"C.J. has been battling arm soreness, but he's been throwing all week; we just don't know when it's going to be ready. It's going to be week-to-week," Stricklin said. "But Luke has been throwing the ball well. He's a competitor.

The rest of the weekend rotation will remain the same.

Webb (2-0, 0.00), who will make his fourth appearance, will no longer be on a pitch count following his recovery from Covid-19. Stricklin said Sunday starter Jonathan Cannon (1-0, 0.00) will be on a pitch count as he continues his recovery from mono.



"Both those guys are building up their pitch count, and when you're building up, you want to pitch them the same days," Stricklin said. "But we may end up sticking with it, and keep it on those days, because there are weekends when we'll play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday."

