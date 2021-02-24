UGASports - Nyland Green has 'it factor,' Jalen Kimber's ascending

During a team workout last year, Jim Donnan was on site at Georgia’s practice facility chatting with his former pupil-turned-head coach Kirby Smart. As the two were chatting, Donnan, Georgia’s former coach from 1996-2000, said Smart had to leave their conversation to welcome a VIP guest.

“All of a sudden he told me, ‘I gotta go,’” Donnan said, telling this story on this week’s UGASports Live podcast. “He left and went sprinting down to the other end of the facility and there comes this kid walking in. And it was Nyland Green. I can see why he sprinted down there. I guarantee that impressed the kid. Here comes Kirby, 90 mph, welcoming him in the building because he’s waiting for him."

Donnan recalled this moment happening just before the Covid-19 pandemic halted programs from hosting visits and coaches from traveling to see recruits. The attention Donnan saw Smart give Green was one of many indicators as to just how important he was in the recruiting class of 2021.

Fast forward a year later and the Bulldogs were able to snag Green as a commitment. Green very well could wind up with some early playing time in what figures to be a young secondary. Donnan was also impressed with what he saw from the early-enrollee at practice in the lead-up to Georgia’s Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

“He really came in for the bowl practice and jumped right in there. You can see about a kid who has that ‘it factor,’” Donnan said. “The fact he jumped in there and tried to cover (George) Pickens -- not necessarily that he covered him -- but when guys jump in there and do that stuff, I like that competitive nature.”

On this week's show, Donna and the UGASports guys broke down all of Georgia's current roster options at cornerback.

In setting up the review segment, Donnan said that when he was a coach he used a scale to describe players on if they’re ready to start or not.

• 4: A starter who has the potential to be an All-American

• 3: A starter in the SEC

• 2-plus: A player who is in between being a starter and a contributor

• 2: A contributor

• 1: A teammate who probably won’t play

As an early-enrollee, Donnan labeled Green a 2-plus.

“He’s got the length, he’s got the physical tools to go with his innate football acumen,” Donnan said. “I just like his composure and how he acts around the team.”

During the podcast, both Donnan and UGASports' Jake Reuse were bullish on young cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber, noting the latter has the chance to surprise a lot of fans in the long run.

“I just like the way he goes about his business,” Reuse said. “He’s a kid who has been really quiet and it caused him to be overlooked by fans. But I think Jalen Kimber is a guy who can be a big contributor for Georgia, especially down the line. Maybe not this year but I think he will make his mark in Athens before he heads out.”