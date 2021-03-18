UGASports - LISTEN: UGASports LIVE — Pro Day reaction and spring football news

LISTEN: UGASports LIVE — Pro Day reaction and spring football news
Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young break down the performances of outgoing Georgia players at pro day. We go player-by-player and give commentary on their workouts and NFL Draft Projections. As spring football has begun, we turn our focus to the 2021 UGA team and what to watch for in spring camp. Jake also gives an update on his trip to Dallas to meet with future potential recruits.
