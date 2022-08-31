The Daily Recap: 'Just how explosive' Kenny McIntosh is
McIntosh’s leap
By many accounts, running back Kenny McIntosh has an excellent preseason and should be in line to handle starting duties to open the year against Oregon. McIntosh is an ideal running back, considering he can run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield.
Center Sedrick Van Pran said he’s noticed a lot of improvement from McIntosh since last year ended.
“Just how explosive he is,” Van Pran said. “It’s amazing how you can give that guy an inch, just one hole, he can take it 70 yards. That’s something that we’ve learned through our team run periods, through our scrimmages, whatever it may have been. If you give that guy a hole, he can make something happen.”
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young set the table for Georgia versus Oregon. What should fans expect? Which Georgia players are the key to victory? They also took questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.
Avoiding a defensive drop-off
Considering the number of UGA defenders from last year’s team who are now in the NFL, it’s reasonable to expect the 2022 defense to not keep the opposition to the kind of staggering low totals seen a season ago.
However, Nolan Smith’s expectation and goal is to replicate that success.
"I've been a Georgia fan all my life. That’s one thing that’s been great around here is Georgia defense," Smith said. "I’m 100% not worried about a drop-off. Like Coach Smart said, it’s a standard. Just because we had a lot of guys leave last year, it’s a standard of Georgia defense that we play at a high level."
Anthony Dasher noted four keys and questions he has entering Saturday’s opener against Oregon. One of those is the matchup with Oregon’s defensive backfield that Georgia will look to take advantage of.
“Experts like to bring up the youth in Georgia’s secondary, but the Ducks have some new faces of their own that the Bulldogs will look to exploit,” Dasher wrote. “Other than senior free safety Bennett Williams, Oregon’s projected secondary consists entirely of sophomores, including Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez. Nickel back Jamal Hill is a returning starter, but at just 6-0 and 199 pounds, he figures to need some help covering Brock Bowers and the rest of Georgia’s talented tight ends. There’s a potential for some big plays here.”
Williams is already turning heads
Smith said freshman defensive end Mykel Williams has a bright future based on the fact he already reminds him of a talented former Georgia defender.
"He’s the spitting image of Travon Walker. I tell people that all the time," Smith said. "His arms are long, he moves just as fast, and he’s a great athlete."
Man of the hour
