Here is the Aug. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. McIntosh’s leap By many accounts, running back Kenny McIntosh has an excellent preseason and should be in line to handle starting duties to open the year against Oregon. McIntosh is an ideal running back, considering he can run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. Center Sedrick Van Pran said he’s noticed a lot of improvement from McIntosh since last year ended. “Just how explosive he is,” Van Pran said. “It’s amazing how you can give that guy an inch, just one hole, he can take it 70 yards. That’s something that we’ve learned through our team run periods, through our scrimmages, whatever it may have been. If you give that guy a hole, he can make something happen.” UGASports Live Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young set the table for Georgia versus Oregon. What should fans expect? Which Georgia players are the key to victory? They also took questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.

Avoiding a defensive drop-off Considering the number of UGA defenders from last year’s team who are now in the NFL, it’s reasonable to expect the 2022 defense to not keep the opposition to the kind of staggering low totals seen a season ago. However, Nolan Smith’s expectation and goal is to replicate that success. "I've been a Georgia fan all my life. That’s one thing that’s been great around here is Georgia defense," Smith said. "I’m 100% not worried about a drop-off. Like Coach Smart said, it’s a standard. Just because we had a lot of guys leave last year, it’s a standard of Georgia defense that we play at a high level." Keys and questions Anthony Dasher noted four keys and questions he has entering Saturday’s opener against Oregon. One of those is the matchup with Oregon’s defensive backfield that Georgia will look to take advantage of. “Experts like to bring up the youth in Georgia’s secondary, but the Ducks have some new faces of their own that the Bulldogs will look to exploit,” Dasher wrote. “Other than senior free safety Bennett Williams, Oregon’s projected secondary consists entirely of sophomores, including Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez. Nickel back Jamal Hill is a returning starter, but at just 6-0 and 199 pounds, he figures to need some help covering Brock Bowers and the rest of Georgia’s talented tight ends. There’s a potential for some big plays here.” Williams is already turning heads Smith said freshman defensive end Mykel Williams has a bright future based on the fact he already reminds him of a talented former Georgia defender. "He’s the spitting image of Travon Walker. I tell people that all the time," Smith said. "His arms are long, he moves just as fast, and he’s a great athlete." The Mailman's commercial

Man of the hour

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeWJvZHkgd2FudHMgdG8gaGVhciB3aGF0IFNlZHJpY2sgVmFu IFByYW4gaGFzIHRvIHNheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQTExU1pw QVJTSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ExMVNacEFSU0k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUmFkaSBOYWJ1bHNpIChAUmFkaU5hYnVsc2kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFkaU5hYnVsc2kvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjQ4MjEyNzAw MzM4NDIxNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDMxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

