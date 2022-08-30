Zion Logue laughed that it’s been a little difficult for he and the rest of his Georgia teammates to emerge from the shadows of last year’s "generational" defense. Questions about replacing those players taken in the NFL Draft pop up. Just how much? “Speaking for myself, a lot,” Logue smiled after practice Tuesday. “I’ve got family members, really anybody. It definitely comes up a lot.” Although he wasn’t what you’d call a key figure, Logue played a relatively significant role for Georgia’s defense in 2021. Logue figures he averaged 20-22 reps per game for a defense that was obviously a huge reason the Bulldogs were able to win the 2021 national crown. But as Georgia gets ready to take on Oregon in Saturday’s season-opener, Logue admits last year’s defensive success is something this year’s unit would like to leave in the past. However, that’s been easier said than done. “It gets old,” Logue said. “It’s a compliment, but you know, you kind of want to step in and create your own legacy. So, I kind of look at it two ways, but I try to put it to the past and look ahead to this year.” … Later, Logue spoke about being ready to play a different opponent, and said he was tired of hitting on Georgia’s offensive line. As a follow-up, Logue was asked specifically whom he was the most tired of hitting. “Man, I’d probably say big Devin Willock. He’s a man,” Logue said. “That’s 335 pounds of full man right there. You get that coming down in a double-team, that’s a lot to handle.”



Highlights from Kirby Smart's press conference

… Thunderstorms forced the Bulldogs inside for the final two thirds of Tuesday’s practice. “We wanted to be on the field all day, but only got about one-third in due to the storms,” Smart said. “There were no issues, though, when we went inside, because red area was the focus today.” … Smart said they will decide later this week whether Will Mushchamp or Glenn Schumann will be in the press box for Saturday’s game. … Smart said sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard has been “a ball hawk” all camp. Smart said Bullard—who has been working primarily at star—has impressed with his physicality and toughness and comes to work every day. … Regarding tight end Arik Gilbert, Smart said “It’s hard to measure if he’s close to where he needs to be. The sky’s the limit, but he needs to be consistent. Nobody wants it more than he does.” … Smart paid a nice compliment to freshman linebacker Jalon Walker: “He's a tough, physical player. He's playing inside backer as well as a rusher in sub packages." Smart also notes that Walker is a coach's son, something that is near and dear to his heart. "He's going to be a hell of his player,” said Smart.

More props for McIntosh

…By all accounts, running back Kenny McIntosh has had an excellent month of preseason. Center Sedrick Van Pran can vouch for that. When asked the biggest difference in the senior compared to last year, Van Pran had plenty to say. “Just how explosive he is,” he said. “It’s amazing how you can give that guy an inch, just one hole, he can take it 70 yards. That’s something that we’ve learned through our team run periods, through our scrimmages, whatever it may have been. If you give that guy a hole, he can make something happen.” …Van Pran also responded to a question about which of Georgia’s younger players he believes will grab headlines. “I’m excited about a lot of the younger guys. Mykel (Williams), there’s Pops (Jamon-Dumas Johnson) … I know he’s not one of the younger guys, but I’m excited about the growth that he has taken,” Van Pran said. “He’s done a good job of having our defense aligned, knowing the assignments, and taking control head-on.” Sophomore cornerback back Kamara Lassiter, who is expected to open opposite Kelee Ringo, has also opened eyes. “I’m really excited about Kamari,” Van Pran said. “I call him “Lockdown.” That’s my guy, but I’m excited about all those guys and want to see them succeed.”



"Big Beefy" continues to push Nolan Smith

Lassiter isn’t the only Bulldog with a new nickname. Outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr., apparently has one, too, courtesy of Nolan Smith. “Big Beefy,” he brings a lot of things,” Smith said. “He brings a lot to my game as far as how he pushes me to be better. We push each other every day.” Beal Jr. led the Bulldogs last year with 6.5 sacks. "That built his confidence up," Smart said. "He's very confident in the system now, and we're confident in him because of the playing time he's earned. He's had a very good camp. He's playing physical, he's playing tough. He's made a big opportunity for himself."



Don't ask about offensive line starters, dadgum it