Heading into a season in which the Bulldogs must replace a small village of players lost to the NFL, Smith is taking it upon himself to keep that standard in place.

Smith grew up in Savannah as a rabid Georgia fan. He watched Bulldog defenders such as Jarvis Jones set a standard of defense in Athens that has only gotten stronger under Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs had five defenders drafted in the first round and eight players drafted from the unit overall. That's a lot of talent to be replaced by younger, more inexperienced players this fall.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that inexperience when he met with the media to kick off Oregon week. He said the new faces are talented, but are in need of game action in order for the staff to see how they respond to success and adversity.

"I've never coached a defensive player that didn't give up a play or get beat," Smart said. "It happens every day in practice. How will they respond in a game atmosphere? I don't know if we know that yet, and that's going to be the resiliency factor of where is this group, because I don't think you really know until you go out in the game and have to execute it in front of the fans and against a really good opponent.”

The remaining veterans are doing what they can to get the new guys up to speed. Smith said the older players have constantly made themselves available for questions and advice.

"They just have certain questions, because they haven’t been there or seen those things," Smith said. "High school football, they’re not doing Husky, they’re not doing Trojan, they’re not doing unbalanced all the way over there. It’s just learning those little things. They’re picking up really quick and they’re being really attentive, showing up at extra meetings and stuff like that."

The coaching staff plays a part here as well. Senior safety Christopher Smith credited Smart, Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann, and the rest of the defensive coaches with developing strong gameplans. That will put players, young and old, in the best positions to succeed.

But Nolan Smith doesn't really expect the defense to look too much different. The biggest changes, he said, will be the different numbers in different spots on the field.

Smith came to Athens to play on great defenses. He's not planning on that changing in his final year in Athens.

"I've been a Georgia fan all my life. That’s one thing that’s been great around here is Georgia defense," Smith said. "I’m 100% not worried about a drop-off. Like Coach Smart said, it’s a standard. Just because we had a lot of guys leave last year, it’s a standard of Georgia defense that we play at a high level."