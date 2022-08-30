"He’s the spitting image of Travon Walker. I tell people that all the time," Smith said. "His arms are long, he moves just as fast, and he’s a great athlete."

Walker and Smith came to Georgia together in the Class of 2019. So when Smith compares a five-star freshman to his former teammate, it's noteworthy. He did just that Monday when speaking of Mykel Williams .

That player, of course, was Travon Walker , who went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in this spring's NFL Draft. Walker filled a versatile role for the Bulldog defense, playing both as a stand-up outside linebacker and a hand in the dirt defensive lineman.

Williams arrived in Athens in January as an early enrollee and the team's highest-ranked 2022 recruit. He also participated in the team's bowl practices ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has praised Williams at times in the spring and fall. He has noted that Williams is a player who likes to stay after practice for extra work. On Monday, Smart called him a "non-traditional freshman."

"He's never been really impacted by accolades, hype, even intimidation by being here in terms of drills and knowing what to do. He's fit in really naturally," Smart said. "It was just a steady climb, and he's continued to climb. He's not had ups and downs and lack of effort and tired and not understanding."

Smart also noted that Williams takes care of his body and has picked up the system quickly. Those, he said, are attributes of true freshmen that contribute in their first collegiate season.

Over the past eight months, Williams has learned under the Bulldog veterans. That includes both defensive and offensive players. Center Sedrick Van Pran is one example.

"I can remember vividly there was one time in a two-minute situation, I kind of got him in the practice that we had," Van Pran said. "I just remember hearing him say, ‘How smart, I can’t believe you did that.’ I think going against older players, the Warren McClendons, Truss, Broderick Jones, whoever it is, I think it’s really been helping him out a lot."

Van Pran didn't want to compare Williams to any of his former teammates just yet. But Smith attacked that head on, saying Williams reminds him of Walker.

Williams has also been playing roles similar to Walker's in practice. He has spent time working with both the outside linebackers and the defensive ends. Smith envisions him playing both spots in games this season.

Smith said he's excited for Williams and the rest of the defensive freshmen to get their first game action this weekend. It's an exciting proposition for Williams, but Smith wants to make sure he keeps things in perspective.

"I usually just tell our young players, calm down and play football," Smith said. "It’s the same football that you’ve played since you were a little boy, so don’t think too big of it, too little of it. It’s just still, at the end of the day, it’s a game. We’re supposed to enjoy it and have fun."