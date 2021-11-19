The Daily Recap: Jordan Davis is a 'Dawg for life'

Here is the Nov. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Davis will think of those before him on Saturday

When Jordan Davis plays his final game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, he said he will be thinking of those players before him who helped mentor him into the standout he has turned into.

“All the defensive linemen. Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester, who is still here; DaQuan Hawkins—those are the guys who took me under their wing,” Davis said. “David Marshall—it’s really too many to name. There’s so many guys who influenced me and took me under their wing. Michael (Barnett)—I’m one of the groomsmen at his wedding. That tells you the kind of relationship we have with each other. It’s one of those things, when you’re a Dawg, you’re a Dawg for life.”

Georgia's final home game will take place at noon against Charleston Southern.

Davis said the past four years have flown by. He remembers being a recruit like it was yesterday.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Davis said. “Four years ago, you hear how this journey ends fast. It ends almost as quickly as it started, but at the end of the day, it’s one of those moments you’ve got to savor. You really appreciate being a part of this program.”

Dean deserves more recognition

Davis has received a lot of attention and even some Heisman hype for how he’s performed this season. Perhaps linebacker Nakobe Dean should join him when it comes to being talked about at the national level.

Dean has been arguably the best inside linebacker in the nation this season, coming through with a lot of important plays in big moments. This season, Dean has recorded 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Film don’t lie

