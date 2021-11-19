The Daily Recap: Jordan Davis is a 'Dawg for life'
Here is the Nov. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Davis will think of those before him on Saturday
When Jordan Davis plays his final game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, he said he will be thinking of those players before him who helped mentor him into the standout he has turned into.
“All the defensive linemen. Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester, who is still here; DaQuan Hawkins—those are the guys who took me under their wing,” Davis said. “David Marshall—it’s really too many to name. There’s so many guys who influenced me and took me under their wing. Michael (Barnett)—I’m one of the groomsmen at his wedding. That tells you the kind of relationship we have with each other. It’s one of those things, when you’re a Dawg, you’re a Dawg for life.”
Georgia's final home game will take place at noon against Charleston Southern.
Davis said the past four years have flown by. He remembers being a recruit like it was yesterday.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Davis said. “Four years ago, you hear how this journey ends fast. It ends almost as quickly as it started, but at the end of the day, it’s one of those moments you’ve got to savor. You really appreciate being a part of this program.”
Dean deserves more recognition
Davis has received a lot of attention and even some Heisman hype for how he’s performed this season. Perhaps linebacker Nakobe Dean should join him when it comes to being talked about at the national level.
Dean has been arguably the best inside linebacker in the nation this season, coming through with a lot of important plays in big moments. This season, Dean has recorded 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young examine what Georgia can do in its running game to create more game-changing plays.
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats heading into Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern. Of note, this is the eighth time the Bulldogs have finished SEC play unbeaten. The last time Georgia accomplished this was in 1982.
Also, James Cook became the sixth player in the Kirby Smart era to score three touchdowns in a single game last week against Tennessee. He’s also the third player to do so this season, with Brock Bowers doing it against Vanderbilt and Zamir White accomplishing this feat against Arkansas.
McElderry explains why Georgia is in the top group
Blayne Gilmer spoke with class of 2023 offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) about why Georgia is among his top five schools. Also included are South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Kentucky.
McElderry said he’s built a positive relationship with offensive line coach Matt Luke and that the Bulldogs are looking at him playing offensive guard at the next level.
Updated leaderboard
Jed May provided an update to the class of 2022 leaderboard. At the top is safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), with Georgia being considered his leader for quite some time. Inside linebacker Shemar James (Faith Academy/Mobile, Ala.) is also a name to keep a close eye on.
Hoops: Flu affecting basketball team as well
With Georgia preparing for its basketball game against Georgia Tech on Friday, the Bulldogs are dealing with a flu outbreak similar to what the football squad dealt with a week ago.
“Potentially. Potentially,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We’re waiting on that a little bit, but there’s certainly the potential of it. We dodged that bullet the other night, but I’m not sure we will this time.”
Crean didn’t reveal which players were affected by the flu. Substituting could become an issue if a number of players are unable to go.
“That may be the case (Friday) as we’re dealing with some illness issues right now that we’re going to have to work through. That just becomes part of it; it becomes part of how you prepare. You just do the best you can,” Crean said. “But the bottom line is, we've got to do a better job of guarding the ball, challenging shots and keeping our foot on the gas on both ends of the floor throughout a game, even when we get up."
Trailer time
Outside the Vent
SEC teams are taking special interest in four-star Makari Vickers.
Why Michigan State has to pay Mel Tucker a $95 million contract.
The special ‘Sauce’ that has defined Cincinnati’s rise.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender