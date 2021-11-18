Stats Crunch: Charleston Southern Game

Georgia improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1982. The Bulldogs also finished the regular season conference schedule a perfect 8-0 for the first time ever. Here are those previous seasons in which the Dawgs went undefeated in conference play.

Georgia Seasons with Perfect (no losses nor ties) SEC Seasons SEC Record Overall Record 1946 5-0 11-0 1948 6-0 9-2 1959 7-0 10-1 1966 5-0 10-1 1980 6-0 12-0 1981 6-0 10-2 1982 6-0 11-1 2021 8-0 ???

After defeating Tennessee, Kirby Smart improved to 5-1 against the Volunteers as head coach. He has a 30-5 record against the SEC East, including 27-2 in the last five seasons. Most of those matchups have not been close, as you can see below.

Smart dominates the SEC East Record Pts For Pts Against Differential vs. Missouri 6-0 243 104 +139 vs. Kentucky 6-0 168 70 +98 vs. Tennessee 5-1 238 98 +140 vs. South Carolina 5-1 195 90 +105 vs. Vanderbilt 4-1 194 50 +144 vs. Florida 4-2 174 116 +58 Total 30-5 1,212 528 +684

Stetson Bennett went 17-for-29 last Saturday, passing for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards and a score. It was his first rushing touchdown this season. Despite that being his first, he has run for 233 yards. He is eighth among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards this season, but in terms of Georgia quarterbacks, he has the fifth most in the last 25 seasons.

Most Rush Yards by Georgia Quarterback Since 1996 Season Rush Yards TD Rushes D.J. Shockley 2005 322 4 Quincy Carter 1998 284 4 Justin Fields 2018 266 4 Quincy Carter 1999 255 5 Stetson Bennett 2021 233 1 Matthew Stafford 2006 191 3 Aaron Murray 2013 186 7 Aaron Murray 2010 167 4 D.J. Shockley 2004 113 0 Aaron Murray 2011 111 2

James Cook tied a career high with two rushing touchdowns, and Kenny McIntosh added his second rushing score of the season. It was the 14th time under Kirby Smart that at least three different Dawgs had a rushing touchdown in a game. Cook also scored a receiving touchdown. It was the third time in his career that he's had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. It was also the sixth time a Georgia player has had at least three touchdowns in a game under the current coach.

3+ Total TD in a Game by Georgia Player Under Kirby Smart Game Touchdowns Sony Michel 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma (4) 3 Rush, 1 Rec Isaiah McKenzie 2016 at Missouri (3) 1 Rush, 2 Rec Sony Michel 2017 vs. Kentucky (3) 3 Rush Brock Bowers 2021 at Vanderbilt (3) 1 Rush, 2 Rec Zamir White 2021 vs. Arkansas (3) 2 Rush, 1 Spec Teams James Cook 2021 at Tennessee (3) 2 Rush, 1 Rec

For the ninth time under Smart, at least four Bulldogs had at least 40 yards rushing in the same game. That makes our weekly look at the five running backs a little more interesting.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 34 / 122 / 2 29 / 124 / 3 35 / 170 / 1 20 / 158 / 3 James Cook 20 / 138 / 2 28 / 173 / 2 16 / 90 / 1 12 / 86 / 1 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 9 / 16 / 0 8 / 5 / 0 16 / 73 / 1 11 / 96 / 1 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 3 / 18 / 0 30 / 95 / 1

Adonai Mitchell led the Bulldogs last week with five receptions, including four in the scoring drive late in the first half. Nine different Dawgs had at least one reception against the Vols. Seven different Georgia players have at least ten receptions this season. Having that many is nothing new, especially in the last six seasons.

Georgia Players with 10+ Receptions in a Season Under Kirby Smart 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Isaiah McKenzie (44) Javon Wims (45) Riley Ridley (44) George Pickens (49) Kearis Jackson (36) Brock Bowers (30) Terry Godwin (38) Terry Godwin (38) Mecole Hardman (34) Lawrence Cager (33) George Pickens (36) Ladd McConkey (22) Isaac Nauta (29) Mecole Hardman (25) D'Andre Swift (32) Demetris Robertson (30) Jermaine Burton (27) Adonai Mitchell (22) Sony Michel (22) D'Andre Swift (17) Isaac Nauta (30) D'Andre Swift (24) James Cook (16) Jermaine Burton (17) Javon Wims (17) Riley Ridley (14) JJ Holloman (24) Tyler Simmons (21) Demetris Robertson (12) James Cook (16) Riley Ridley (12) Terry Godwin (22) Dominick Blaylock (18) John FitzPatrick (10) Kearis Jackson (12) Charlie Woerner (11) James Cook (16) Kenny McIntosh (10) Kenny McIntosh (10) Brian Herrien (16) Eli Wolf (13) Matt Landers (10)

Three more players have five or more this season, so that number can grow (Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint). On defense, Georgia allowed a season-high 17 points to Tennessee. The Dawgs have allowed 76 points, and 40 of them have been in the fourth quarter. The last time Georgia did not allow more than 17 points through the first ten games was in 1966. That season, the Dawgs allowed 17 in their first game (against Mississippi State). As for any FBS team, the Bulldogs became the sixth team to accomplish this impressive feat since 1992.



17 or Fewer Points in Each of Team's First 10 Games - Since 1992 Team Pts Allowed in First 10 Games 1992 Washington 106 1999 Marshall 101 2006 Ohio State 76 2007 Ohio State 97 2011 Alabama 71 2021 Georgia 76

The Bulldogs have led the nation in scoring defense twice (1968 and 2019). Here is how the Dawgs currently rank in some of the more important categories.

FBS Defensive Leaders This Season Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TDs Allowed Total Yards Allowed Per Game Georgia (7.6) Georgia (7) Wisconsin (216.3) Wisconsin (14.6) Wisconsin (12) Georgia (247.9) Clemson (15.3) Clemson (14) Oklahoma State (276.6) Michigan (16.1) Oklahoma State (15) Air Force (287.4) Texas A&M (16.1) Texas A&M (16) Alabama (288.2) Penn State (16)