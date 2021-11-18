Stats Crunch: Charleston Southern Game
Georgia improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1982. The Bulldogs also finished the regular season conference schedule a perfect 8-0 for the first time ever.
Here are those previous seasons in which the Dawgs went undefeated in conference play.
|SEC Record
|Overall Record
|
1946
|
5-0
|
11-0
|
1948
|
6-0
|
9-2
|
1959
|
7-0
|
10-1
|
1966
|
5-0
|
10-1
|
1980
|
6-0
|
12-0
|
1981
|
6-0
|
10-2
|
1982
|
6-0
|
11-1
|
2021
|
8-0
|
???
After defeating Tennessee, Kirby Smart improved to 5-1 against the Volunteers as head coach. He has a 30-5 record against the SEC East, including 27-2 in the last five seasons. Most of those matchups have not been close, as you can see below.
|Record
|Pts For
|Pts Against
|Differential
|
vs. Missouri
|
6-0
|
243
|
104
|
+139
|
vs. Kentucky
|
6-0
|
168
|
70
|
+98
|
vs. Tennessee
|
5-1
|
238
|
98
|
+140
|
vs. South Carolina
|
5-1
|
195
|
90
|
+105
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
4-1
|
194
|
50
|
+144
|
vs. Florida
|
4-2
|
174
|
116
|
+58
|
Total
|
30-5
|
1,212
|
528
|
+684
Stetson Bennett went 17-for-29 last Saturday, passing for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 40 yards and a score. It was his first rushing touchdown this season. Despite that being his first, he has run for 233 yards. He is eighth among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards this season, but in terms of Georgia quarterbacks, he has the fifth most in the last 25 seasons.
|Season
|Rush Yards
|TD Rushes
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2005
|
322
|
4
|
Quincy Carter
|
1998
|
284
|
4
|
Justin Fields
|
2018
|
266
|
4
|
Quincy Carter
|
1999
|
255
|
5
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2021
|
233
|
1
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006
|
191
|
3
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013
|
186
|
7
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010
|
167
|
4
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2004
|
113
|
0
|
Aaron Murray
|
2011
|
111
|
2
James Cook tied a career high with two rushing touchdowns, and Kenny McIntosh added his second rushing score of the season. It was the 14th time under Kirby Smart that at least three different Dawgs had a rushing touchdown in a game. Cook also scored a receiving touchdown. It was the third time in his career that he's had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. It was also the sixth time a Georgia player has had at least three touchdowns in a game under the current coach.
|Game
|Touchdowns
|
Sony Michel
|
2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma
|
(4) 3 Rush, 1 Rec
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
2016 at Missouri
|
(3) 1 Rush, 2 Rec
|
Sony Michel
|
2017 vs. Kentucky
|
(3) 3 Rush
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021 at Vanderbilt
|
(3) 1 Rush, 2 Rec
|
Zamir White
|
2021 vs. Arkansas
|
(3) 2 Rush, 1 Spec Teams
|
James Cook
|
2021 at Tennessee
|
(3) 2 Rush, 1 Rec
For the ninth time under Smart, at least four Bulldogs had at least 40 yards rushing in the same game. That makes our weekly look at the five running backs a little more interesting.
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
Zamir White
|
34 / 122 / 2
|
29 / 124 / 3
|
35 / 170 / 1
|
20 / 158 / 3
|
James Cook
|
20 / 138 / 2
|
28 / 173 / 2
|
16 / 90 / 1
|
12 / 86 / 1
|
Kendall Milton
|
10 / 34 / 1
|
10 / 58 / 0
|
14 / 62 / 0
|
15 / 89 / 0
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
9 / 16 / 0
|
8 / 5 / 0
|
16 / 73 / 1
|
11 / 96 / 1
|
Daijun Edwards
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
3 / 18 / 0
|
30 / 95 / 1
Adonai Mitchell led the Bulldogs last week with five receptions, including four in the scoring drive late in the first half. Nine different Dawgs had at least one reception against the Vols. Seven different Georgia players have at least ten receptions this season. Having that many is nothing new, especially in the last six seasons.
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|
Isaiah McKenzie (44)
|
Javon Wims (45)
|
Riley Ridley (44)
|
George Pickens (49)
|
Kearis Jackson (36)
|
Brock Bowers (30)
|
Terry Godwin (38)
|
Terry Godwin (38)
|
Mecole Hardman (34)
|
Lawrence Cager (33)
|
George Pickens (36)
|
Ladd McConkey (22)
|
Isaac Nauta (29)
|
Mecole Hardman (25)
|
D'Andre Swift (32)
|
Demetris Robertson (30)
|
Jermaine Burton (27)
|
Adonai Mitchell (22)
|
Sony Michel (22)
|
D'Andre Swift (17)
|
Isaac Nauta (30)
|
D'Andre Swift (24)
|
James Cook (16)
|
Jermaine Burton (17)
|
Javon Wims (17)
|
Riley Ridley (14)
|
JJ Holloman (24)
|
Tyler Simmons (21)
|
Demetris Robertson (12)
|
James Cook (16)
|
Riley Ridley (12)
|
Terry Godwin (22)
|
Dominick Blaylock (18)
|
John FitzPatrick (10)
|
Kearis Jackson (12)
|
Charlie Woerner (11)
|
James Cook (16)
|
Kenny McIntosh (10)
|
Kenny McIntosh (10)
|
Brian Herrien (16)
|
Eli Wolf (13)
|
Matt Landers (10)
Three more players have five or more this season, so that number can grow (Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint).
On defense, Georgia allowed a season-high 17 points to Tennessee. The Dawgs have allowed 76 points, and 40 of them have been in the fourth quarter. The last time Georgia did not allow more than 17 points through the first ten games was in 1966. That season, the Dawgs allowed 17 in their first game (against Mississippi State). As for any FBS team, the Bulldogs became the sixth team to accomplish this impressive feat since 1992.
|Team
|Pts Allowed in First 10 Games
|
1992
|
Washington
|
106
|
1999
|
Marshall
|
101
|
2006
|
Ohio State
|
76
|
2007
|
Ohio State
|
97
|
2011
|
Alabama
|
71
|
2021
|
Georgia
|
76
The Bulldogs have led the nation in scoring defense twice (1968 and 2019). Here is how the Dawgs currently rank in some of the more important categories.
|Points Per Game Allowed
|Scrimmage TDs Allowed
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
Georgia (7.6)
|
Georgia (7)
|
Wisconsin (216.3)
|
Wisconsin (14.6)
|
Wisconsin (12)
|
Georgia (247.9)
|
Clemson (15.3)
|
Clemson (14)
|
Oklahoma State (276.6)
|
Michigan (16.1)
|
Oklahoma State (15)
|
Air Force (287.4)
|
Texas A&M (16.1)
|
Texas A&M (16)
|
Alabama (288.2)
|
Penn State (16)
Georgia is second in the FBS in rushing defense (behind Wisconsin) at 78.7 rushing yards per game allowed, and they are sixth in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 169.2 passing yards per game.
Georgia’s opponent this week, Charleston Southern, averages 26.4 points per game and just under 400 yards per game.
Speaking of Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs have faced the Buccaneers once before. On November 22, 2014 (almost exactly seven years ago), Georgia won 55 to 9. Hutson Mason threw for three scores, and Brice Ramsey threw for one more. Nick Chubb ran for 113 yards (83 yards on one run) and two scores, and Quayvon Hicks added another. On the receiving end, Chris Conley had two scores, while Justin Scott-Wesley and Jonathan Rumph had one as well.