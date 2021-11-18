Plenty of emotion expected at Senior Day

A lynchpin on Georgia’s defensive line, Devonte Wyatt is one of the toughest players on the entire Bulldog team.

However, even Wyatt knows Saturday’s Senior Day game against Charleston Southern (SEC Network+) is going to be different from any game he’s played his entire career.

“I’m going to be emotional, man, very emotional,” said Wyatt.

He apparently will not be the only one.

Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer admits he’s been thinking about the pre-game ceremony, where he and up to 29 other seniors will be honored with their families before kickoff Saturday.

“My head has been spinning since Sunday just thinking that dang, this is going to be my last home game,” Shaffer said. “It’s the last ride, for real.”

Shaffer and Wyatt would have walked last year. However, that was before the regular season finale was canceled due to Vanderbilt’s issue with Covid-19, depriving last year’s senior class of the opportunity to be honored.

As it happened, Shaffer, Wyatt and Julian Rochester each decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-waiver opportunity to return for one more season.

Other members of Georgia’s current senior class, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, will have that opportunity to return next fall if they desire.

Those decisions will come.

Saturday, however, the focus will be on the seniors who have played such an integral role in helping the top-ranked Bulldogs become the first Georgia team to start 10-0 since 1982.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” nose tackle Jordan Davis said. “Four years ago, you hear how this journey ends fast. It ends almost as quickly as it started, but at the end of the day, it’s one of those moments you’ve got to savor. You really appreciate being a part of this program.”

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly does.

When asked to describe his senior class in one word, Smart did not hesitate.

"Resilient. They've been through a lot. They've had some ups and downs. But you’re talking high-quality leaders,” Smart said. “They don't know the mark they're leaving right now, but they'll look back one day and be really proud of what they've been able to do here at Georgia during their tenure. There's a really good group of them. I'm really proud of the way they've pushed through the COVID-19 year, and that was their junior year, most of them. They've done a tremendous job."

When Wyatt thinks about this year’s class, the bond each player shares stands out the most.

“We’re a family, a bond that can never be broken. It’s been the best since I’ve been here,” Wyatt said. “The bond will never be broken. It’s a bond that will be always remembered.”

The success currently being enjoyed by the team has made it even more special. After all, it’s one of the key reasons why he elected to return.

“This senior year has been great. It’s surprised me, actually. When me and JD decided to come back, we just knew we were going to have a Sony Michel, Nick Chubb-type year,” Wyatt said. “We knew we were going to finish it. It’s our last year, but with us, with the leaders we had, we could get where we're at now.

Davis said when he steps on the field Saturday, he’ll be thinking of all the former teammates who helped him get to this point in his career.

He had a lot to name.

“All the defensive linemen. Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester who is still here; DaQuan Hawkins—those are the guys who took me under their wing,” Davis said. “David Marshall—it’s really too many to name. There’s so many guys who influenced me and took me under their wing. Michael B (Barnett)—I’m one of the groomsmen at his wedding. That tells you the kind of relationship we have with each other. It’s one of those things, when you’re a Dawg, you’re a Dawg for life.”