The Class of 2023 is starting to come into focus with the early signing period for the Class of 2022 only weeks away. Yesterday, UGASports highlighted how Georgia is pursuing targets in the state of Alabama. One of the prospects featured was 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry.

Yesterday, McElderry announced his top five schools. Georgia made the list, along with South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Kentucky. We caught up with McElderry to discuss his relationship with Georgia and offensive line coaches Matt Luke and Eddie Gordon.