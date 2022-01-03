The Daily Recap: 'Job not finished'
Here is the Jan. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘Champs not at all’
Although confetti rained from the rafters at Miami Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean didn’t want to declare his team the Orange Bowl champion.
In Dean’s mind, the Bulldogs aren’t champions until they win the national title.
“There’s definitely one more game. Champs not at all; job not finished,” Dean told reporters during a post-game Zoom session. “We didn’t do everything we did this whole season just to win the Orange Bowl. Job not finished.”
Head coach Kirby Smart felt the same as he didn’t want his team to pour Gatorade on him after the 34-11 victory over Michigan.
“Yeah, I was wanting to get a real shower, not a Gatorade bath, because I want to get focused on Alabama,” Smart said after the game. “They got a five, six-hour head start. To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that.
Georgia can win it all
Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia has what it takes to defeat Alabama when the two teams meet for a rematch in next Monday’s national championship.
“After watching the Bulldogs dismantle a Michigan team who many (myself included) thought would make it a close game, we remembered that one’s first instincts are generally the correct ones,” Dasher wrote. “In other words, this is a team that can win the national championship – even if it is Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide standing in the way.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats from the Orange Bowl, including the fact that Kenny McIntosh’s touchdown throw was the first from a non-quarterback since Terry Godwin’s in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. In addition, the Bulldogs converted 10 of 16 third-down conversions.
This marked the third time under Smart that Georgia was able to pick up at least 10 third downs in a game (2017 against Missouri, 2019 against Florida).
Walker talks bowl practices, freshman expectations
Trent Smallwood caught up with Jalon Walker, who discussed participating in UGA bowl practices in Athens leading up to the Orange Bowl. Walker said he and the other freshman early enrollees helped out with the scout team before Georgia’s big win over Michigan.
Sanker talks recruiting
Class of 2023 offensive lineman Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) told Jed May that most teams recruiting him are doing so as an “offensive lineman.” What Sanker means is that his versatility to play all five spots on the line has piqued most of these teams’ interest.
As a local prospect, Georgia figures to be a main contender in his recruitment.
Living legend
Some things never change
Funny stuff!
Outside the Vent
The top performers at each position from the Under Armour All-American Game.
Antonio Brown melted down mid-game and is no longer with the Buccaneers.
