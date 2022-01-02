Madden Sanker does the job that needs to be done.

The 2023 four-star is a left tackle for South Paulding High School. At the Georgia Elite Classic this December, he spent most of his time at guard. Sanker even spent some time at center.

Sanker chalks up that versatility in part to his high school wrestling career. It's that diverse skill set that has him ranked as the No. 4 offensive guard in the 2023 class.