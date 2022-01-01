By the Numbers (Orange Bowl vs. Michigan)

0 – Michigan came into the game with 33 sacks on defense. On Friday, the Wolverines did not register a sack.

2 – Derion Kendrick picked off two passes. He leads the team this season with four interceptions. The two picks also tied a Georgia bowl record by several players with the last one done by Richard LeCounte in the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

2-1 – Georgia is 2-1 all-time against Michigan. The two wins happened in 1965 and 2021 while the loss happened in 1957.

3-1 – Georgia is 3-1 in Orange Bowl games. They won this prestigious bowl is 1942, 1960, and 2021. The only loss happened in 1949.

3 – AD Mitchell had his third touchdown reception of the season and James Cook had his fourth. The Dawgs have five different players with at least three touchdown receptions this season.

4 – Kenny McIntosh threw a touchdown pass to Mitchell in the first quarter. It was the first touchdown pass by a non-quarterback Bulldog since Terry Godwin in 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. McIntosh also became the fourth different Dawg to throw a touchdown pass this season. It was the first time Georgia has had that many in the last 25 seasons.

4 – The UGA defense had four sacks in the game against a Michigan team that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top offensive line.

5 – This was Kirby Smart’s fifth bowl win as a head coach. He passes Jim Donnan for most bowl wins and is now tied with Wally Butts for third most all-time.

8 – Nolan Smith led the Dawgs with eight tackles in the game.

9 – Nine different Bulldogs had at least one reception in the game.

10-for-16 – The Dawgs converted 10 of 16 third down conversions. It was just the third time under Smart that Georgia converted at least 10 third down conversions (2017 vs Missouri and 2019 vs Florida).

12 – Brock Bowers hauled in a 9-yard touchdown reception on the first drive of the game. It was his 12th this season which breaks a record for most touchdown receptions in one season.

13 – For the third time ever and second time under Smart, Georgia reached the 13-win total (2002 and 2017). This team can be the Bulldogs’ first 14-game win.

27 – Georgia had 27 first half points. The Bulldogs had more than 27 first half points in a bowl game just one. That happened in its first ever bowl game, which also happened to be an Orange Bowl. Georgia had 33 first half points in 1942 to TCU.

27 – Stetson Bennett had three touchdown passes in the game. It was the third straight game in which he had at least three and the fifth time this season. He now has 27 touchdown passes this season which is the fourth most ever by a Georgia quarterback. Aaron Murray had 36 and 35 and Jake Fromm added 30 in one of his seasons.

53 – Bowers had six receptions in the Orange Bowl and now has a team-leading 53 for the season. A.J. Green holds the Georgia record for most receptions by a freshman and now Bowers is tied with Terrence Edwards for second.

53-38-32-32-21 – Those numbers are the rush yards for Georgia’s top five-yard carriers (Zamir White, Daijun Edwards, James Cook, Stetson Bennett and Kendall Milton). This is the first time in the 2000s that the Bulldogs had five players rush for at least 20 yards in a bowl game.

88 – Michigan ran for 88 yards in the game. Its previous low this season was 112 yards.

310 – Bennett threw for 310 yards which is the sixth most by a Bulldog in a bowl game.

518 – Georgia had 518 yards of total offense. It was the fourth time this season that the Bulldogs have had at least 500 total yards in a game this season.

702 – Cook had a team-leading 99 yards receiving against Michigan. He now has 702 receiving yards in his career. That is the most by a Georgia running back in the last 30 seasons.