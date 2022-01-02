Laser-focused

The evidence of Georgia’s 34-11 win over Michigan Friday night in the Orange Bowl was impossible to overlook.

Confetti flew everywhere as players donned caps branded with “Champs” on the front. Others snatched up souvenir newspapers celebrating the Bulldogs’ big victory, as Queen’s “We are the Champions” blared from the speakers at Hard Rock Stadium in a vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration.

Somewhere amongst the madness was Bulldog linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Although the junior took time to soak in the moment with the rest of his teammates, Dean was already thinking about the task that faces Georgia on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“There’s definitely one more game. Champs not at all; job not finished,” Dean told reporters during a post-game Zoom session. “We didn’t do everything we did this whole season just to win the Orange Bowl. Job not finished.”

Indeed, it’s not.

Standing in the way of the Bulldogs and their first national title since 1980 is defending champ and SEC rival Alabama.

It’s a foe the Bulldogs (13-1) obviously know well.

Georgia’s 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide (13-1) in the SEC Championship one month ago at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta still carries an undeniable sting. However, with a victory one week from Monday (8 p.m., ESPN), those feeling would be completely wiped away.

Like Dean, head coach Kirby Smart is solely focused on the task at hand. A celebratory Gatorade bath simply for beating the Wolverines was going to have to wait.

“Yeah, I was wanting to get a real shower, not a Gatorade bath, because I want to get focused on Alabama,” Smart said after the game. “They got a five, six-hour head start. To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that.

"We’ll look back on that win, and that will be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead. That’s the objective. It was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season. I’m not focused on Gatorade baths.”

The Bulldogs will arrive in Indianapolis on Friday.

On Monday, Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, along with the respective players of the game from the semifinals, will visit with media via Zoom.

Offensive and defensive coordinators from each school, along with more players from both sides, will conduct interviews on Wednesday, before the two SEC rivals arrive in Indianapolis on Friday for the game.

More interviews will follow on Saturday, followed by a final head coaches press conference on Sunday.

Georgia’s entire focus is on the Crimson Tide. Based on the way the Bulldogs bounced back against Michigan, Georgia figures to be prepared when it gets another shot for college football’s top prize.

“I really never had questions about this team. The resiliency, the bounce back, the amount of character—I’ve seen it all year,” Smart said. “We didn’t play well, and we turned the ball over (against Alabama). We played poorly in the red area. You can list all the things we did in the last game.”

Nobody’s looking back now.

“It only does good to look forward and who was our opponent. We always say you can’t let one loss beat you twice, and we didn’t let that happen (Friday). Now, we’ve got to focus our energy on a really good football team, and that’s where our head and attention is now.”