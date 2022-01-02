ORLANDO, Fla. – Very few prospects get the opportunity to graduate high school, enroll early in college, and help your future school prep for the College Football Playoff. That is exactly what Rivals100 linebacker Jalon Walker, along with a few others, did in the week leading up to Christmas.

Following that week, the No. 79 nationally rated prospect came down to Florida and participated in the Under Armour All-American game.

“I feel like it is a great experience and having that new family upon me and going into the new year with a new team,” Walker said.