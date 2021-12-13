The Daily Recap: It's Will Muschamp's time to shine as a DC again
Here is the Dec. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Muschamp’s turn
Heading into the 2021 season, the hypothetical was certainly presented. Who would be the next defensive coordinator if Dan Lanning took a job elsewhere?
It didn’t take long for Kirby Smart to make that decision.
Shortly after Lanning to Oregon became official, Smart announced that Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann would share co-defensive coordinator duties. Sharing the defensive coordinator title isn’t anything new to Georgia as Schumann was co-defensive coordinator alongside Lanning.
Throughout his career, Muschamp has been outstanding as a defensive coordinator, whether at LSU, Auburn and Texas. That experience as a defensive coordinator landed him head coaching opportunities at both Florida and South Carolina.
Anthony Dasher noted how important it was to ensure a semblance of continuity remained on the defensive side of the ball so quickly.
“Smart’s relationship and trust in Muschamp are well-documented, as are his feelings for Schumann, one of the best young defensive coaches in the game,” Dasher wrote. “Think about it from a recruiting standpoint. ‘Who will be the defensive coordinator’ is the main question on the minds of recruits, especially those looking to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
“Logic would dictate that if Smart intended to make a different decision, he would have said so in his statement as it pertained to Muschamp and Schumann. Statements like the one issues by Smart are not just thrown out there. There’s meaning behind every word, so the fact nothing was said about the position being re-evaluated could lead one to believe Georgia will in fact have co-defensive coordinators moving forward.”
Recruits react
Blayne Gilmer reached out to a number of recruits to get their opinion on Lanning leaving UGA to become the head coach at Oregon. For many, this news doesn’t affect their standing with the Bulldogs.
Athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said he’s not heading anywhere given this development.
"I love Coach L and I'm glad he got the job. It's a great opportunity but this changes nothing. We are still going to rock out no matter what," Starks said.
Insider note
Gilmer dropped an insider update detailing who handled the messaging of Lanning’s exit to the team and recruits. Gilmer also gave his latest take on where things stand with a pair of high-profile recruits Georgia is recruiting.
UGASports reacts to the Lanning news
Miller becomes a ‘CG Legend’
Like many of those who came before him, defensive lineman Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) was able to become what he called a “CG Legend” following his school’s state championship win over Carver-Atlanta.
Miller recorded 3.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. However, Miller sprained his MCL in the third quarter and was unable to finish the game. Still, a stellar season with a state championship is amazing feat for the young man.
"When I came to Cedar Grove, I didn’t know where this was going to take me," Miller said. "I got blessed with a home, a family, teachers that love me, coaches that love me. I just thank God."
Aguirre updates recruiting process
Ryan Wright spoke with recruit Raul Aguirre (Whitewater/Fayetteville, Ga.) about where things stand with his recruitment. Regarding Georgia, Aguirre said the Georgia coaching staff is recruiting him hard and making him feel wanted.
Burley details UGA interest
Defensive end Vic Burley (Warner Robins/Warner Robins, Ga.) spoke to Jed May about how hard Georgia’s coaching staff is working to convince him to remain in-state with the Bulldogs. Aiding in Georgia’s approach is the relationship Burley has made with defensive line coach Tray Scott.
“Roquan Smith. LBU. Jawja.”
Outside the Vent
South Carolina picked up a commitment from a Rivals250 linebacker.
A four-star tight end gave his commitment to Tennessee over the weekend.
Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers has chosen Texas as his next destination.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach called players who opt out “selfish.”
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender