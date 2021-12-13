The Daily Recap: It's Will Muschamp's time to shine as a DC again

Here is the Dec. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Muschamp’s turn

Heading into the 2021 season, the hypothetical was certainly presented. Who would be the next defensive coordinator if Dan Lanning took a job elsewhere?

It didn’t take long for Kirby Smart to make that decision.

Shortly after Lanning to Oregon became official, Smart announced that Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann would share co-defensive coordinator duties. Sharing the defensive coordinator title isn’t anything new to Georgia as Schumann was co-defensive coordinator alongside Lanning.

Throughout his career, Muschamp has been outstanding as a defensive coordinator, whether at LSU, Auburn and Texas. That experience as a defensive coordinator landed him head coaching opportunities at both Florida and South Carolina.

Anthony Dasher noted how important it was to ensure a semblance of continuity remained on the defensive side of the ball so quickly.

“Smart’s relationship and trust in Muschamp are well-documented, as are his feelings for Schumann, one of the best young defensive coaches in the game,” Dasher wrote. “Think about it from a recruiting standpoint. ‘Who will be the defensive coordinator’ is the main question on the minds of recruits, especially those looking to sign on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

“Logic would dictate that if Smart intended to make a different decision, he would have said so in his statement as it pertained to Muschamp and Schumann. Statements like the one issues by Smart are not just thrown out there. There’s meaning behind every word, so the fact nothing was said about the position being re-evaluated could lead one to believe Georgia will in fact have co-defensive coordinators moving forward.”

Recruits react

Blayne Gilmer reached out to a number of recruits to get their opinion on Lanning leaving UGA to become the head coach at Oregon. For many, this news doesn’t affect their standing with the Bulldogs.

Athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) said he’s not heading anywhere given this development.

"I love Coach L and I'm glad he got the job. It's a great opportunity but this changes nothing. We are still going to rock out no matter what," Starks said.

