Four-star 2023 LB Raul Aguirre updates busy recruiting process
After a tough 5-6 campaign a year ago, Whitewater had a bounce-back season in 2021 with a tough as nails defense holding opposing 5A Georgia teams to 17 points per game on average. One can attribut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news