Christen Miller is well-versed in the football history of Cedar Grove High School.

He knows the legendary figures from the Saints' recent state championship teams. Miller has even met one during the recruiting process - Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer played on Cedar Grove's state championship squad in 2016.

Miller said earlier this fall he wanted to become a "CG legend" like Shaffer and other Saints of the past. He accomplished that mission on Saturday, helping Cedar Grove to a 56-26 victory over Carver-Atlanta to claim the 3A Georgia state championship.