The Georgia Bulldogs program has the feeling of home to 2023 four-star defensive end Vic Burley.

Athens is around two hours from Burley's home in Warner Robins. Like Burley, Kirby Smart is a south Georgia guy, hailing from Bainbridge.

Those home connections have the Bulldogs as one of the top contenders for the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

"It’s kind of like a tight pull because they don’t want me to leave out of state," Burley said. "It’s just like, all right, you’re getting all this interest from all the other schools, but we want you."