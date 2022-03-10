The Daily Recap: It's only a matter of time

Here is the March 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Any minute now

Georgia head coach Tom Crean won’t be with the program too much longer. It is expected that Wednesday night’s embarrassing 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament will be Crean’s last with the Bulldogs.

Crean deferred comment on his status with the program.

“Anything with my situation, it has to go to the athletic department,” Crean said. “It’s not a thing that I spend a lot of time on. I just coach my team every day. That’s where my focus is.”

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse commended Crean for continuing to coach throughout the turmoil of the season.

“Everybody has seen the news of what possibly is coming down, and for him to come out and still coach his team, my hat’s off to Tom,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “It’s a tough situation to be in but I thought his guys came and played for him. This is a fraternity, we’re coaches, and we knew this is a tough business. You have to have success or else there’s changes. But he’s a great coach, and he’ll land somewhere.”

Carter’s time to step up

He already played a sizable role on the defensive line. But with Jordan Davis off to the NFL, Anthony Dasher noted that it’s Jalen Carter’s time to shine up front.

“Junior Jalen Carter has been an integral part of Georgia’s defensive front his first two seasons with the program,” Dasher wrote. “This fall, he’ll be squarely in the spotlight. At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Carter is quite a beast. Ask Davis and (Devonte) Wyatt whose Georgia’s strongest defensive lineman was, and Carter’s name will be the one mentioned.

“Not only is the Florida native one of the tops at this position in the SEC, but in the country as well. A year from now, you’ll be hearing his name bandied about as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s that good.”

Uzo-Diribe, Parker connect

Defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City) said outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has done a great job of connecting with him since joining Georgia’s staff.

"We text every day," Parker said. "We have a great relationship. Him and coach Robert Muschamp, we talk all the time. We talk about other things besides football. Like shoes and things like that. Also about what is going on in my life. He (Uzo-Diribe) is a really cool guy and I can't wait to meet him when I go back up."

Baseball: Georgia shuts down Georgia Southern

No. 18 Georgia defeated Georgia Southern 5-1 on Wednesday.

“Our bullpen did a tremendous job tonight and it started with Chandler Marsh coming in with the bases loaded and getting two outs on three pitches so that was a nice job,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Jaden Woods came in and did what he does, and I was happy to see Collin Caldwell and Jack Gowen coming in and finish with five strikeouts between them. We left some runs out there, and this is a tough place to play, but we were happy to get the win.”

Indiana fans knew