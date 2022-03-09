Bulldogs shut down Eagles

STATESBORO - The 18th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat Georgia Southern 5-1 Wednesday in front of a crowd of 2,747 at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Georgia (10-3) took a 1-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring single by Connor Tate, scoring Ben Anderson, who extended his on base streak to 11 games with a leadoff walk. The Eagles (7-6) tied it in their half of the frame on three walks, two wild pitches and a passed ball. Freshman right-hander Coleman Willis was making his first career start for the Bulldogs after a pair of relief appearances. Willis was lifted in the second when the Eagles loaded the bases with one out.

Georgia turned to freshman Chandler Marsh, and he got Jason Swan to pop out and Christian Avant to fly out to end the threat.

In the third, Georgia jumped ahead 5-1, scoring four runs on five hits to chase GSU starter Thomas Ross. Cole Tate (4-for-5), ignited the rally with a leadoff double and scored on a base hit by Corey Collins. Connor Tate followed with an RBI- double, and he eventually scored on a balk. With two outs, Chaney Rogers brought home Cole Wagner to cap the outburst. Cole Tate had his fifth career four-hit game.

Marsh provided 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts for his first career victory. With one on and two outs in the fourth, Georgia looked to sophomore Jaden Woods. Jason Swann lined a double to right that Garrett Blaylock tracked down and quickly fired back in to hold Jesse Sherrill at third. Woods came back to strike out Avant to keep it 5-1. Woods tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Collin Caldwell started the eighth for the Bulldogs with a 5-1 edge and would strike out the side.

“Our bullpen did a tremendous job tonight and it started with Chandler Marsh coming in with the bases loaded and getting two outs on three pitches so that was a nice job,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “Jaden Woods came in and did what he does, and I was happy to see Collin Caldwell and Jack Gowen coming in and finish with five strikeouts between them. We left some runs out there, and this is a tough place to play, but we were happy to get the win.”

The Bulldogs begin a seven-game home stand on Friday as Lipscomb visits for a weekend series. First pitch at Foley Field will be at 5 p.m. The Bison are riding a five-game winning streak and are 9-4 on the year.

