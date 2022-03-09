Tomarrion Parker is one of the top edge defenders in the nation. The Rivals250 prospect from Phenix City, Alabama, has been a key target for Georgia for quite some time now. Defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp has built a strong rapport with Parker and has been in communication regularly through UGA's pursuit of the four-star.

Georgia's new outside linebackers coach, Chidera Uzo-Diribe, has wasted no time in escalating the sense of urgency around UGA's recruitment of Parker since his arrival on staff.