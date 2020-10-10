UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's game day against Tennessee

Here is the Oct. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down each of the Georgia and Tennessee rosters by using the grades assigned to them by Pro Football Focus through the respective teams' first two games of the season.

When it comes to Georgia’s receivers and Tennessee’s secondary, it would appear PFF believes the Bulldogs have an edge. The reverse is true with Volunteers’ receivers Josh Palmer and Velus Jones as both have grades over 80.

When it comes to Tennessee’s offensive line, Georgia’s defensive front stacks up fairly evenly.

Ultimately, Smallwood believes the key in this game will be whether Tennessee can blitz and get consistent pressure in front of quarterback Stetson Bennett. If not, Bennett could make a suspect secondary pay.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon has all of the important stats heading into Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game.

Of note is when Bennett is the most successful in a game. Thus far, it has been in the second quarter, which has seen the redshirt junior complete 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. However, Bennett has thrown for two touchdowns in the third quarter, although his total yardage totals 113 yards in that particular period.

He is the most efficient in the fourth quarter, having completed seven of eight passes.

McMahon has many other stats worth checking out as well.

Score predictions

For the Georgia-Tennessee game, 10 UGASports.com staffers gave their predictions. And all 10 predicted the same winner.

The game’s ramifications on Mims

Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell discussed whether the winner of Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee will wind up getting a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims (Bleckley County/Cochran).

While Farrell acknowledged Mims’ recruitment is now between Georgia and Tennessee, he said the outcome of this game shouldn’t have any bearing whatsoever on his decision.

Gorney, however, said that not only Georgia will win, but that the Bulldogs will also land the stud recruit -- although he did note the game won’t be the deciding factor.

UGA, Tennessee also battling for Daugherty

Georgia is among the 21 schools to offer class of 2023 safety Michael Daugherty (Grayson/Grayson). Chad Simmons caught up with Daugherty, who offered the latest on where both Georgia and Tennessee stand with his recruitment.

"I am really good with Georgia and Tennessee too," Daugherty said. "I have visited Georgia around for times and I have been up to Tennessee for at least five visits. I like both of those schools. I love (defensive backs) coach (Charlton) Warren's enthusiasm. He is a lot of fun to talk to. He is a great coach and we have had some great conversations away from football or recruiting. It is easy to communicate with him.

"I like (defensive coordinator Derrick) Ansley at Tennessee a lot too. I feel he is a great coach who has coached at some great places. He does a lot for his players, he knows how to develop defensive backs and I like what coach Ansley does with defensive backs."

Limited capacity in Jacksonville

Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the OK for NFL stadiums to go to full capacity, the Georgia-Florida game will not have full attendance this year.

“The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our City.”

Captains: Kearis Jackson, Mark Webb, Jordan Davis