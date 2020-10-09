PFF Matchup: UGA vs Tennessee
Georgia (2-0) will play host to Tennessee (2-0) in a top 15 showdown this Saturday afternoon in Athens. The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-6 win over Auburn, while Tennessee defeated Missouri 35-12 in Week Two.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Georgia Passing Game vs Tennessee Defensive Backs
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Tennessee
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Kearis Jackson
George Pickens
Matt Landers
Demetris Robertson
Jermaine Burton (FR)
|
61.1
58.9
57.1
51.9
|
CORNERBACK
Kenneth George Jr.
Alontae Taylor
Doneiko Slaughter
Bryce Thompson
Shawn Shamburger
|
63.1
61.9
58.2
57.2
N/A
|
QB AND TIGHT END
Stetson Bennett
John FitzPatrick
Darnell Washington (FR)
|
80.1
70.2
65.2
|
SAFETY
Theo Jackson
Trevon Flowers
Jaylen McCollough
|
76.5
67.6
58.6
