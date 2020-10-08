UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Ga’Quincy McKinstry will pick Alabama

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Ga’Quincy McKinstry will pick Alabama.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. OK, this is just an educated guess based on what I’m hearing and it could change back to Auburn as quick as it seemingly flipped to the Tide. Ga’Quincy McKinstry is a must-get for Auburn in-state as the Tigers aren’t recruiting at the same level as Alabama and haven’t been for a long time. But I think he’s headed to the Tide. Gorney’s take: FACT. Alabama cleaned up with in-state recruiting in the 2020 class but Auburn has two of the top-four prospects there committed already, so the Tigers have somewhat bounced back in this recruiting class.

Alabama looks like the team to beat for McKinstry and I have to believe the Crimson Tide hold the edge over Auburn and LSU. This one changes all the time though and Auburn has been right there as the slight front-runner. McKinstry is tough to call but I’m saying he picks Alabama.

2. The winner of Georgia-Tennessee lands OT Amarius Mims.

Amarius Mims (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. This may very well be a battle between Georgia and Tennessee for the five-star offensive tackle and the two teams do play this weekend with Mims supposed to be in attendance. But you're mistaken if you think his three-year recruitment is going to come down to the result of one game. He’s visited both campuses numerous times and I’m sure he likely has his mind made up even before this last trip. If he is relying on this game to make a decision, he’s making a mistake. Mims is way too smart for that. Gorney’s take: FACT. Yes, Georgia is going to win the game and Georgia is going to get the five-star offensive tackle. I don’t think Mims is making his decision based off the outcome of this game and it would be a foolish move to do something like that when one is talking about their college and potential NFL future. If Mims thinks Tennessee could better prepare him for life and the NFL, then by all means go to Knoxville. But he’s an in-state prospect, he’s a top priority for coach Kirby Smart and that staff and it’s no secret Mims has had Georgia high on his list for a long time. Georgia rarely loses those guys.

3. Miami will upset Clemson.

Travis Etienne (AP Images)