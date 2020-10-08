UGASports - Stats Crunch

Georgia took care of business last week against No. 7 Auburn, winning 27 to 6. The Bulldogs are now 8-4 in top 10 matchups under Kirby Smart. Smart is also 5-1 all-time against the Tigers. Georgia also has a winning record against Tennessee, 24-23-2. After last season’s win in Knoxville, the Bulldogs took the series lead for the first time since 1981. Here's even more statistical info on last week’s win against Auburn and the upcoming game against Tennessee. -- Last week was Stetson Bennett’s first career start for UGA, and he looked solid. He threw for a career-high 240 yards and still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. Bennett has the most attempts (57) this season by an SEC quarterback without throwing one. The player who is second in the conference without throwing a pick this season is Saturday’s opponent, Jarrett Guarantano, with 54. Here's a breakdown of Bennett’s career for the Dawgs each season, by quarter.

Stetson Bennett: Quarter-by-Quarter (Comp/Att/Yds/TD/INT) 2019 2020 1st Quarter 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 7 / 14 / 65 / 0 / 0 2nd Quarter 1 / 3 / 22 / 0 / 0 14 / 22 / 185 / 1 / 0 3rd Quarter 10 / 13 / 118 / 1 / 1 9 / 13 / 113 / 2 / 0 4th Quarter 9 / 11 / 120 / 1 / 0 7 / 8 / 88 / 0 / 0

-- This was also the third time in five seasons under Smart that the game one starting quarterback was different than the game two starting quarterback (2016, 2017, 2020). -- The five main running backs for the Dawgs all got into the action last week. All five produced, as each ran for more than 25 yards versus the Tigers. Here's a deeper look at the five and how they have run this season.

Georgia Running Backs this season: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 10 / 46 / 1 11 / 36 / 1 9 / 67 / 0 2 / 10 / 1 James Cook 5 / 21 / 0 6 / 40 / 0 1 / 6 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 2 / 9 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 3 / 12 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 Kendall Milton 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 4 / 0 6 / 30 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 8 / 31 / 0

-- Also, a big congrats to former Dawg Todd Gurley, whose two touchdown rushes on Sunday gave him 62, making him the career leader in touchdown rushes by a Bulldog in the NFL, passing Herschel Walker (61) and Terrell Davis (60). -- Seven Georgia players caught at least one catch against Auburn. Twelve have caught at least one this season. George Pickens caught his second touchdown of the season and it was also his sixth straight game catching one, but the top receiver against Auburn was Kearis Jackson. For the second straight week, Jackson had a career-high in receptions and receiving yards. He also had his first career 100-yard receiving game. Check out where last Saturday’s performance ranked in receptions and yards in the Kirby Smart era.

Georgia Receiving Game Leaders under Kirby Smart Most Receptions Most Yards Receiving George Pickens (12) 2020 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor George Pickens (175) 2020 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor Isaiah McKenzie (10) 2016 at Missouri Kearis Jackson (147) 2020 vs. Auburn Kearis Jackson (9) 2020 vs. Auburn Lawrenece Cager (132) 2019 vs. Florida Lawrence Cager (7) 2019 vs. Florida Isaiah McKenzie (122) 2016 at Missouri George Pickens (7) 2019 vs. South Carolina Isaiah McKenzie (122) 2016 vs. North Carolina

-- Ben Cleveland was awarded the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Also, when defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter were added to the goal-line package, the offense took on an additional 630 pounds. That's half the weight of an average grizzly bear or four times the weight of a half-barrel beer keg. (Once again, info you don’t get anywhere else.)

-- Turning to defense, Georgia has been a force once again, and the rankings prove it. Here's how the Bulldogs stand under Smart, and I added the two seasons prior as well.

Georgia Defensive National Rankings Points / Game Allowed Total Yards / Game Allowed Defensive Coordinator 2014 16th 17th Jeremy Pruitt 2015 8th 7th Jeremy Pruitt 2016 T-35th 16th Mel Tucker 2017 6th 6th Mel Tucker 2018 15th 13th Mel Tucker 2019 1st 3rd Dan Lanning / Glenn Schuman 2020 T-4th 4th Dan Lanning / Glenn Schuman

-- One of the strengths of the defense is how Georgia has stopped the run. The Dawgs' defense allowed 77 yards on the ground to the Razorbacks, and 39 yards to the Tigers, in the first two games. They have allowed just 2.3 yards per attempt this season. Check out how UGA has fared against Tennessee recently.

Georgia vs. Tennessee running the ball (Last 3 Meetings) Georgia Rush Yards Georgia TD Rushes Tennessee Rush Yards Tennessee TD Rushes 2017 294 4 62 0 2018 251 5 66 0 2019 238 2 70 0

Azeez Ojulari had five tackles last week against Auburn, and three of those were for loss—including notching his first sack of the season. Seven Bulldogs have at least one half of a tackle for loss this season through two games. Last season, 31 different Dawgs had at least one half of a tackle for loss. Here's the list so far this season.

Georgia Defenders with a Tackle for Loss this season Total Tackles Tackles For Loss Azeez Ojulari 7 3.0 Adam Anderson 4 2.0 Nolan Smith 9 1.5 Lewis Cine 10 1.0 Tyson Campbell 5 1.0 Jalen Carter 2 1.0 Nakobe Dean 11 0.5

-- Adam Anderson had two sacks for the entire 2019 season. Last week alone, he added two. -- After Mark Webb’s first career interception on Bo Nix (Nix’s first pick in 251 attempts), the Georgia total grew to four on the season, tying the Bulldogs for first in the SEC with Arkansas and LSU. Last season, the Bulldogs were tied for tenth in the SEC with only eight. -- It was another booming performance by Jake Camarda against Auburn. For the second straight game, Camarda recorded a 63-yard punt. He currently leads the nation, averaging 50.2 yards per punt. If he keeps it up, he would become just the fourth Bulldog to lead the nation in punt average.

Georgia Punters to Lead Nation in Punting Average Season Average Zeke Bratkowski 1953 42.6 Bobby Walden 1958 45.3 Drew Butler 2009 48.1