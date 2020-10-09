UGASports - 2023 DB Michael Daugherty knows he has a lot of eyes on him

"I am going to keep my head down, work hard and come out and play hard every game. There will always be those out there that don't think myself or other recruits with offers are worth it, but I am just going to keep going out and doing what I do.

"I just have to accept what comes with all of the offers," said Daughtery. "I was thrown in the fire early at a top school like Grayson, so I had a chance to compete and play at one of the best schools in one of the top classifications in the country, so I am ready for what all comes my way.

Around two dozen schools have offered Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive back Michael Daugherty . On yeah, he is only a sophomore.

One of Daughtery's dream schools growing up was Oregon because of the "flash" and the "uniforms", but the other one, and maybe the true favorite as a kid was LSU. He has that Tiger offer and Ed Orgeron's program has his attention early.

"LSU is the true DBU — that is it. They always have talent, they play hard and they produce defensive backs every year. They get great players that play my position, coach Raymond knows how to coach them up and they get them to the NFL.

"Having the LSU offer means a lot to me. I liked them growing up, I know about how they produce defensive backs and it is a school I like a lot."

LSU isn't the only SEC program Daugherty speaks highly of. A couple in the SEC have made strong impressions early one.

"I am really good with Georgia and Tennessee too," said Daugherty. "I have visited Georgia around for times and I have been up to Tennessee for at least five visits. I like both of those schools.

"I love coach Warren's enthusiasm. He is a lot of fun to talk to. He is a great coach and we have had some great conversations away from football or recruiting. It is easy to communicate with him.

"I like coach Ansley at Tennessee a lot too. I feel he is a great coach who has coached at some great places. He does a lot for his players, he knows how to develop defensive backs and I like what coach Ansley does with defensive backs."

It is early, and communication is very limited for college coaches with prospects in the 2023 class, but outside of talks with coaches in Athens, Baton Rouge and Knoxville, Daugherty said he has had some "nice talks" with coaches from Florida, Mississippi State, Texas and USC as well.

Yes, he is young, and he still has almost three high school football seasons to play before he signs with the college program of his choice, but Daugherty knows it is his time.

"What is happening for me right now means a lot," said Daugherty. "I am living my dream right now. I am working to keep in contact with as many coaches as I can right now.

"I am working to build different relationships because they are all great people and I am in search of that home feeling. Visits will be important for me — very important — I will go where I feel most comfortable."



