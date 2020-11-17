UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury updates on Lewis Cine, George Pickens

Here is the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Georgia got good news on the injury front when it came to safety Lewis Cine and receiver George Pickens. Cine (concussion) has been cleared to return to play and Pickens (pec) should be available for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Head coach Kirby Smart said he was optimistic that Pickens would play against Missouri before that game was called off.

Smart is hopeful that running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) will be able to play. However, defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) remains week to week and running back Kendall Milton (MCL sprain) is expected to miss the next two weeks.

Latest on quarterback position

If you thought Smart was going to reveal who will start at quarterback on Saturday against Mississippi State, think again.

“No,” Smart said when asked if he knows who the starter will be. “The competition is going to continue throughout practice like it did last week.”

Last week, Smart mentioned that the quarterback position was wide open with Stetson Bennett injuring his shoulder against Florida. Sources told UGASports.com last week that JT Daniels received the bulk of the first-team reps with the offense.

Smart did say that Bennett has been back at practice of late, although in a limited capacity.

“Stetson’s bouncing back. He's still dinged up a little bit. He's been out there at practice all day, doing what he could. He's been limited a little bit,” Smart said. “We haven’t done anything since Thursday. So in terms of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and treatment, recovery, getting himself back in a position where he can play at a high level—we hope this week he can do the same. I don’t know yet where he is until after practice today.”

