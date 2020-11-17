UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury updates on Lewis Cine, George Pickens

The Daily Recap: Injury updates on Lewis Cine, George Pickens
Injury update
Georgia got good news on the injury front when it came to safety Lewis Cine and receiver George Pickens. Cine (concussion) has been cleared to return to play and Pickens (pec) should be available for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Head coach Kirby Smart said he was optimistic that Pickens would play against Missouri before that game was called off.
Smart is hopeful that running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) will be able to play. However, defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) remains week to week and running back Kendall Milton (MCL sprain) is expected to miss the next two weeks.
Latest on quarterback position
If you thought Smart was going to reveal who will start at quarterback on Saturday against Mississippi State, think again.
“No,” Smart said when asked if he knows who the starter will be. “The competition is going to continue throughout practice like it did last week.”
Last week, Smart mentioned that the quarterback position was wide open with Stetson Bennett injuring his shoulder against Florida. Sources told UGASports.com last week that JT Daniels received the bulk of the first-team reps with the offense.
Smart did say that Bennett has been back at practice of late, although in a limited capacity.
“Stetson’s bouncing back. He's still dinged up a little bit. He's been out there at practice all day, doing what he could. He's been limited a little bit,” Smart said. “We haven’t done anything since Thursday. So in terms of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and treatment, recovery, getting himself back in a position where he can play at a high level—we hope this week he can do the same. I don’t know yet where he is until after practice today.”
Did Ben Cleveland drop a hint about who is starting at quarterback?
Georgia’s best defensive players of 2020
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Georgia’s top defensive players according to their Pro Football Focus grades.
Interestingly enough, PFF rates outside linebacker Adam Anderson as the team’s top performing defender when he’s on the field. Anderson has earned an 87.4 overall grade—67.0 for run defense, 79.4 for tackling and 84.3 for pass rush. Anderson, however, is averaging only 12.3 snaps per game.
“Anderson has actually seen the field for just 74 snaps this season (and only 281 in his career), but his performance on those snaps has been too good for us to leave him out,” Rollins wrote. “In 49 pass rush snaps, he's accounted for 10 total quarterback pressures and the sack total above. He also has seven ‘stops’—a stop is a solo tackle that accounts for a loss for the offense (and not necessarily a loss of yardage), without a missed tackle. For his career, he has 38 total quarterback pressures, including five sacks, on just 160 pass rush snaps.
“When you combine the past three years of data, Anderson's 23.8 pass rush win percentage is second in the SEC behind former top-10 pick and Kentucky standout Josh Allen. His 21.3 pressure percentage during that time is fourth best in the conference. The bottom line: Anderson makes plays and must find his way onto the field more.”
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has posted an 84.6 overall grade, which includes a 77.9 in run defense, 79.5 in tackling and 80.5 in pass rush.
“Ojulari has been one of Georgia's most consistent defensive disruptors,” Young wrote. “With three and a half sacks, 22 tackles, and two forced fumbles, Ojulari has been a menace for left tackles. He's a sure-handed tackler who has improved his leverage and lean as a speed rusher.”
Spreading the ball around
Back to work
Malik Herring has been invited to the Senior Bowl
South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn turns pro, opts out of rest of season
