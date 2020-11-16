Kirby Smart offered little clarity on Georgia’s quarterback situation during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters.

Although he conceded that Stetson Bennett’s right AC joint sprain continues to limit the quarterback's practice availability, Georgia’s head coach declined to offer any details as to where the position stands, or more specifically, who will start Saturday night’s game against Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

“Stetson’s bouncing back. He's still dinged up a little bit. He's been out there at practice all day, doing what he could. He's been limited a little bit,” Smart said. “We haven’t done anything since Thursday. So in terms of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and treatment, recovery, getting himself back in a position where he can play at a high level—we hope this week he can do the same. I don’t know yet where he is until after practice today.”

There was a quick follow-up question about how last week’s competition between D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels, and Carson Beck went, and if Smart knew who the starter would be. This was met with a short response.

“No,” Smart said. “The competition is going to continue throughout practice like it did last week.”

Sources tell UGASports that Daniels, who has yet to play, did see the most reps with the first team last week.

Later on Monday afternoon, right guard Ben Cleveland was asked how Daniels has fit in and performed with last week’s opportunity to rep with the ones.

During the course of his answer, Cleveland seemed to drop a hint about what might occur.

“It was a very smooth transition. JT (Daniels) has spent a lot of time working on himself. He had been running 90 percent of the scout team offense,” Cleveland said. “He's been really focusing on learning the playbook, getting himself healthy, and preparing himself for this moment. I'll say that about all our quarterbacks—they’ve all been prepared when their number was called, and I don’t expect this to be any different.”

Running back James Cook said whoever lines up at quarterback will have the full support of the rest of the team.

“We just have to make sure that whoever we’re going to work with is going to have confidence in themselves,” Cook said. “We just have to make sure they’re going to go out there and do the best job; just be on their back and make sure you’re with them every step of the way and every drive.”

Cook went on to make it clear it doesn't matter which quarterback gets the call.

“I feel like there's no difference. They just need to have the confidence to go out there and do it and win the games for us. From Stetson, D’Wan, or JT, any one of those guys can go out there and do it if they have confidence,” Cook said. “Whoever the guy is, they’ll go out there, and we’ll make sure they have confidence, and we’ll go out and win.”

Until last week, most of Daniels’ reps have come with the Bulldog scout team.

Smart was asked if it was simply time to see what Daniels can do, despite the fact he has not taken a hit in well over a year.

“You just try to make the best situation you can to give your team an opportunity to win. That's what we try to do in all our decisions, regardless of quarterback or not,” Smart said. “You know, the running backs don’t get tackled in practice, either. They get hit, but they don't get tackled, so you have to put the best guys out there who give you the best opportunity to win. That’s what we've always done.”