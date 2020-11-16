Cine cleared, injury update

Although the unexpected weekend off was not what Kirby Smart preferred, at least it gave some his team’s walking wounded time to heal. That includes safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago during his hit on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. “Lewis is out of concussion protocol and should be cleared,” Smart said during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters to preview Saturday night’s game against Mississippi State (7:3 p.m., ESPN). Smart also sounded optimistic regarding wide receiver George Pickens (pec), who has missed the last two games. “George practiced last week,” Smart said. “I think he's going to be able to play. I thought he was going to be ready last week.” Otherwise, Smart said his team’s injury situation is status quo. While he hopes running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) can go, nose guard Jordan Davis (elbow) remains week to week. Running back Kendall Milton, meanwhile, is expected to miss the next two weeks with an MCL sprain. "I think you get better by playing. Unfortunately, we couldn't do that, so that's beyond our control. I don't know that we're getting players back, because the players we lost are more long-term injuries. They're not three-to-four-week injuries, where you get them back. I can think of some dinged-up guys we're getting back in the next couple of days. They might help us from a second-team or depth standpoint, but not as primary starters. I don’t know if the time benefited us in those regards.”

Smart on Muschamp and Bobo

Smart was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday’s decision by South Carolina to fire head coach Will Muschamp and replace on an interim basis with Mike Bobo. “It’s a part of our business. They both know that and understand that. I respect both of them (Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo) as coaches and as friends,” Smart said. “They know as well as I do that when you get into this profession, it’s a possibility that this happens. It's not for me to decide. I’m worried about Mississippi State.” Georgia travels to South Carolina in two weeks for a game that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

Smart touched base with MSU's Costello

When Georgia was scanning the transfer portal for a quarterback, the Bulldogs did contact current Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, Smart confirmed. Smart said he and Costello, formerly of Stanford University, had a couple of conversations before Jamie Newman initially decided to come to Athens. “Yeah, we actually did communicate with K.J., or at least I did. I had communication with him for a while, while he was in the portal and just talked back and forth,” Smart said. “Really, it was before Jamie had entered the transfer portal, or we even knew that Jamie was an option. K.J. did communicate a little early on, and there was some interest there.” Those conversations ended when Newman made his choice, with Costello opting for Mississippi State. “I know he’s a really good player, really smart. People at Stanford say a lot about him, really positive things about him,” Smart said. “He’s very proficient. Obviously, he had some really good games early. He's been a little dinged up here lately. He’s a big, big, fella with a big arm that fits well in the system of being able to throw the ball.”



Some outdoor R&R for Cleveland

Anyone who knows right guard Ben Cleveland can tell you that he would rather spend his time outdoors. Hunting and fishing are right at the top of his list of things to do. So what did he do last weekend, with Georgia’s game against Missouri postponed? “I did a little hunting, did a little bow-fishing Saturday night. But other than that, I just enjoyed my time off, hanging out,” Cleveland said. “Just took my mind off football, watched a little bit of the Masters.” A curious reporter, unfamiliar with what bow-fishing entails, asked Cleveland to explain. “You take a bow and arrow that’s got a fish drill attached to it. You shoot the fish with an arrow, and you reel him in. It’s actually pretty hard to figure out,” Cleveland said. “We shot quite a bunch of gar, carp, and catfish. It wasn’t too bad of a night.”

Herring thrilled with Senior Bowl opportunity

Senior defensive end Malik Herring accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl set for Jan. 30 in Mobile. “It means a lot,” Herring said. “I’m just honored to be one of the guys to get invited, and to have a chance to accept it. I’m still going to work and improve to be a better player at the University of Georgia.” Herring joins tight end Tre’ McKitty, who has also accepted an invitation to play in the game, as has quarterback Jamie Newman.

Quotable

“I haven't talked to DeAndre much. I've had a couple NFL teams, different teams, have reached out and talked and asked things. I did just see that news. I'm very thankful for DeAndre, for that happening for him, and hope he can get things straightened out.” – Smart on if he has spoken with DeAndre Baker, after the charges against him for armed robbery were dropped

This and that