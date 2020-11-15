UGASports - Georgia's best defensive players of 2020

Who are Georgia's best performing defensive players this season? Brent Rollins and Dayne Young detail the PFF grades thus far.

1) Adam Anderson - 87.4 overall grade, 67.0 run defense, 79.4 tackling, 84.3 pass rush

Anderson beelines to the ball carrier.

Dayne: Georgia's pass rush specialist has shown he is capable of playing time on third down and beyond. He's a very fast runner with good instincts that carry him to the football. Anderson currently has eight total tackles and three and a half sacks. Brent: Anderson has actually seen the field for just 74 snaps this season (and only 281 in his career), but his performance on those snaps has been too good for us to leave him out. In 49 pass rush snaps, he's accounted for 10 total quarterback pressures and the sack total above. He also has seven "stops"—a stop is a solo tackle that accounts for a loss for the offense (and not necessarily a loss of yardage), without a missed tackle. For his career, he has 38 total quarterback pressures, including five sacks, on just 160 pass rush snaps. When you combine the past three years of data, Anderson's 23.8 pass rush win percentage is second in the SEC behind former top-10 pick and Kentucky standout Josh Allen. His 21.3 pressure percentage during that time is fourth best in the conference. The bottom line: Anderson makes plays and must find his way onto the field more.

2) Azeez Ojulari - 84.6 overall grade, 77.9 run defense, 79.5 tackling, 80.5 pass rush

Ojulari forces a fumble.

Dayne: Ojulari has been one of Georgia's most consistent defensive disruptors. With three and a half sacks, 22 tackles, and two forced fumbles, Ojulari has been a menace for left tackles. He's a sure-handed tackler who has improved his leverage and lean as a speed rusher. Brent: Ojulari has taken a leap forward this season and possibly put himself in position to test the NFL Draft waters. Among FBS edge defenders with at least 250 snaps, Ojulari's overall grade is 10th-best. He's collected at least two quarterback pressures in every game this season. He's also the SEC's highest-graded edge defender and second in total quarterback pressures (23).

3) Travon Walker - 74.4 overall grade, 74.7 run defense, 66.7 tackling, 67.6 pass rush

Walker disrupts the pocket.

Dayne: With much attention going to Jordan Davis and true freshman Jalen Carter, it can be easy to forget how versatile Travon Walker is on Georgia's defensive line. He has nine tackles, nine quarterback hurries, and a sack in six games this season. Whether on the interior or at defensive end, Walker has shown he can fulfill a variety of defensive assignments. Brent: With rare athleticism and speed for someone his size, Walker has been much improved in his second year, especially as a run defender (74.7 run defense grade vs. 44.7 in 2019). While almost 70 percent of his 133 snaps have come as a pass rush rusher, it would be great to see Walker's presence on the defensive line be more consistent. His two highest-graded games on the season (Auburn - 83.5 and Florida - 79.5) were also the two games he played the most snaps.

4) Monty Rice - 72.0 overall grade, 72.4 run defense, 79.7 tackling, 90.9 pass rush, 59.7 coverage

Monty Rice jars the football loose.

Dayne: Monty Rice has proven to be a bit of an ironman as he plays through injuries. He's Georgia' second leading tackler with 35 total. He has forced two fumbles and has broken up a pass. Rice was especially chaotic to the Tennessee offense. Brent: Rice has been Mr. Consistent in the middle of Georgia's defense his entire time in Athens. Excellent run defender, sure tackler, but often a liability in coverage. Here are his career overall grades: - 2017 (106 snaps) = 70.4 - 2018 (276 snaps) = 73.9 - 2019 (575 snaps) = 73.5 - 2020 (216 snaps) = 72.0 In coverage this season, he's allowed 17 receptions on 18 targets for 179 yards and a 108.1 passer rating.

5) Nakobe Dean - 71.0 overall grade, 79.2 run defense, 76.2 tackling, 71.0 pass rush, 56.4 coverage

Nakobe Dean saves a first down.

Dayne: Georgia's leading tackler is sophomore inside linebacker. Nakobe Dean has 49 total tackles and one sack. Dean is required to chase down running backs in the open field, patrol tight ends in the middle of the field, quarterback-spy and sometimes cover receivers in spread formation. He is integral to everything Georgia does defensively. Brent: Dean has been on the field more than any non-defensive back (333 snaps). While the comparisons to Roquan Smith should definitely be tempered (Smith had a 91.0 grade as a sophomore), Dean has been a steady playmaker in the middle. He's also made plays as a pass rusher, with eight total quarterback pressures on 40 pass rush snaps. If not for his struggles in coverage, his overall grade would be much higher. On the season, he's allowed 19 receptions on 23 targets for 194 yards. This is on the heels of having a 72.5 coverage grade and only allowing 28 yards on 14 targets as a freshman.

Next on the list