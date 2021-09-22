The Daily Recap: Injury updates on Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith

Here is the Sept. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Washington, Smith update

Tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) continue to progress through their respective injuries. Although they aren’t fully participating in practice, their physical conditioning is ramping up this week.

“They both were running and doing cardio yesterday, did a good job. They ran today,” Smart said. “They didn't do their position work, meaning they didn’t go and take reps. But I was just walking off the field and they both ran really good today. They both hit really good speeds.”

Although this weekend’s game against Vanderbilt remains in doubt for the two, Smart feels good about where these two key contributors are with their recoveries.

“I talked to both of them coming off the field. They both felt really good about where they were, they were comfortable. They aren’t in cleats yet. Cleats aren’t the best thing to run in for that foot injury,” Smart said. “But they were in rubber turf shoes, and they were running really well, and they built up their volume. So, we’ll increase that tomorrow and see where they are. They’re in a much better place, and I was really pleased when I saw them running in black shirts today, and I was like, ‘Who is that, that guy is fast.’ But it was those guys, Tykee and Darnell.”

Surprising himself

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis said even he has been taken aback by his improvement from only a space eater to a dominant force along the defensive interior.

“I do surprise myself sometimes, but at the same time, I have to critique myself,” Davis said. “I look at it as maybe I could have played that block better because even if I make the tackle, it's going to show up as a minus on the film review. It’s just one of those things. We carry ourselves as perfectionists. It’s hard to be perfect, but in this game, you want to be as perfect as you can.”