The Daily Recap: Injury updates on Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith
Here is the Sept. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Washington, Smith update
Tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) continue to progress through their respective injuries. Although they aren’t fully participating in practice, their physical conditioning is ramping up this week.
“They both were running and doing cardio yesterday, did a good job. They ran today,” Smart said. “They didn't do their position work, meaning they didn’t go and take reps. But I was just walking off the field and they both ran really good today. They both hit really good speeds.”
Although this weekend’s game against Vanderbilt remains in doubt for the two, Smart feels good about where these two key contributors are with their recoveries.
“I talked to both of them coming off the field. They both felt really good about where they were, they were comfortable. They aren’t in cleats yet. Cleats aren’t the best thing to run in for that foot injury,” Smart said. “But they were in rubber turf shoes, and they were running really well, and they built up their volume. So, we’ll increase that tomorrow and see where they are. They’re in a much better place, and I was really pleased when I saw them running in black shirts today, and I was like, ‘Who is that, that guy is fast.’ But it was those guys, Tykee and Darnell.”
Surprising himself
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis said even he has been taken aback by his improvement from only a space eater to a dominant force along the defensive interior.
“I do surprise myself sometimes, but at the same time, I have to critique myself,” Davis said. “I look at it as maybe I could have played that block better because even if I make the tackle, it's going to show up as a minus on the film review. It’s just one of those things. We carry ourselves as perfectionists. It’s hard to be perfect, but in this game, you want to be as perfect as you can.”
Does Georgia lead for Davis?
Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman discussed whether Georgia leads for class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Catawba Ridge/Fort Mill, S.C.). Gorney doesn’t believe that’s the case while Davis thinks the Bulldogs are the team to beat.
"The Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge star might stay in the Southeast," Gorney wrote. "The in-state schools will make a serious run, Georgia has been very involved with him so far and many other SEC and ACC powers will try to get in the mix. But don’t count out Ohio State and Penn State just yet. Jadyn Davis has talked highly about those two programs in particular and both are coming after him heavily. He was supposed to attend the Penn State Whiteout game this past weekend but had to reschedule. He’s high on the Buckeyes and getting to Happy Valley soon is also a big priority."
"Teams from all over the country are coming after Davis and for good reason," Friedman wrote. "The quarterback out of South Carolina has strong connections to the state of Georgia and the Bulldogs have been showing interest in him since he was in middle school. Following the visits is always a good way to make sense of a recruitment and Davis has been to Athens a few times already. The Bulldogs will be at the forefront of his recruitment but that's not going to scare away Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. There is a long way to go for the 2024 class and many more elite signal callers will emerge that could change his recruitment but odds are good that Davis will stay in the Southeast."
Recruits react
Three more high-profile recruiting prospects reacted to their recent visits to Athens to watch Georgia dismantle South Carolina 40-13.
Linebacker Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia) told Adam Friedman the Bulldogs impressed him greatly after seeing the blowout victory over the Gamecocks.
Class of 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.), fresh off a game that saw him total 356 yards and three touchdowns, said he met Quavo at Georgia’s victory. He also hung out with numerous other prospects—including prized quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans).
Class of 2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland (Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga.) told Jed May that his experience at Sanford Stadium was “amazing” and that Georgia likes his accuracy at the position.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young recapped Georgia's win over South Carolina and looked ahead at what is in store for the Bulldogs in the coming weeks. Nabulsi broke down what the UGASports.com staff saw at UGA practice on Monday. They took questions from the YouTube channel audience.
UGA checks in on Greene
Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) said Georgia stopped by for a recent game, with receivers coach Cortez Hankton recruiting him hard. Greene, who said he loves Georgia’s atmosphere, is also considering Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, LSU and Oregon.
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood compiled Georgia’s snap counts from Saturday’s win over South Carolina.
The running back distribution will be one to monitor as the philosophy is clearly to keep everyone as fresh as possible. James Cook saw the most snaps at the position, seeing the field for 21 out of 68 total plays. Kendall Milton (18 snaps), Zamir White (16), Kenny McIntosh (15) and Daijun Edwards (four) were next in line behind Cook.
A similar plan is also taking place on the defensive line too.
