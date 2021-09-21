Thirty-four carries. 356 yards. Three touchdowns.

That is the stat line that Class of 2023 Georgia running back target Justice Haynes produced this past Friday night. What makes the effort even more impressive is the Haynes's Blessed Trinity Titans needed every inch of the over one-fifth of a mile that Haynes racked up in the game. The extraordinary effort of Haynes was the catalyst for Blessed Trinity scoring twenty-four unanswered points to complete a comeback victory over Eagles Landing Christian Academy.