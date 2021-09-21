2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland talks UGA after visit
Prentiss Noland surveyed the scene around him.
Cell phone flashlights illuminated the stands at Sanford Stadium. The stadium lights then switched to red as the fourth quarter of Georgia's home game with South Carolina approached.
For the in-state 2024 quarterback, the whole situation felt surreal.
"It’s really amazing," Noland said. "It’s like you’re living up to the dream that you really want to live up to."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news