Prentiss Noland surveyed the scene around him.

Cell phone flashlights illuminated the stands at Sanford Stadium. The stadium lights then switched to red as the fourth quarter of Georgia's home game with South Carolina approached.

For the in-state 2024 quarterback, the whole situation felt surreal.

"It’s really amazing," Noland said. "It’s like you’re living up to the dream that you really want to live up to."