Jordan Davis: Big man, simple mission, fan favorite

It's easy to spot Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis.

Even if you can't immediately pick out the 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman eating Swedish Fish on the sideline, just look for him gobbling up quarterbacks on the field.

Of Davis’ eight tackles for the No. 2 Bulldogs, three have been for losses, including 1.5 sacks.

Plus, it’s his ability to take on two, sometimes three blockers at one time that enables players like linebacker Nakobe Dean, linebacker Channing Tindall and safety Lewis Cine to come up and make tackles.

This makes him invaluable to the Dawgs' defense.

However, as fans and opponents have learned, Davis is not simply a roadblock taking up space.

“He was a block striker, and anchor I would say, an immovable object and that was great. But that can only get you so far. When it comes to tackles for loss, you’d better be quick, you’ve got to have stunt steps and you’ve got to have twists, you’ve got to have gains.” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said. “That wasn’t Jordan. That wasn’t Jordan’s expertise. It wasn’t what he was great at. But he’s taken pride in doing that, not necessarily by being lighter, because he’s not lighter, but by being quicker.”

For example:

In Georgia’s 56-7 rout of UAB, there were plenty of explosive offensive plays, but it was some eye-popping effort by the big man while running down Blazer quarterback Tyler Johnson III that people are still talking about today.